Snow Capital Trims FedEx, Bloomin Brands

Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio)'s Snow Capital Management sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

FedEx

The firm trimmed its position in FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 63.08%. The trade had an impact of -1.58% on the portfolio.

The express package provider has a market cap of $67.42 billion and an enterprise value of $97.53 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.72% and return on assets of 3.29% are outperforming 67% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.22.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors with 4.20% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.68% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Bloomin Brands

The Bloomin Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) holding was reduced by 69.89%, impacting the portfolio by -1.42%.

The casual dining restaurant company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and an enterprise value of $4.29 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. While the return on equity of -138.62% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of -3.3% is outperforming 53% of companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is below the industry median of 0.36.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% and Snow with 0.23%.

Cheesecake Factory

The firm closed its Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -1.38%.

The company, which owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada, has a market cap of $2.35 billion and an enterprise value of $4.06 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -36.58% and return on assets of -6.34% are underperforming 57% of companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.36.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Renaissance Technologies with 0.94% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.39%.

American Equity Investment Life

The firm cut its American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (NYSE:AEL) stake by 63.5%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.37%.

Darden Restaurants

The Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) position was reduced by 59.68%, impacting the portfolio by -1.26%.

The company, which operates in the restaurants industry, has a market cap of $16.80 billion and an enterprise value of $21.18 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.91% and return on assets of -1.17% are outperforming 62% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.15.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Investors with 1.10% of outstanding shares, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.78% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates with 0.04%.

Dick's Sporting Goods

The firm exited its position in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS). The portfolio was impacted by -0.67%.

The retailer of athletic apparel, footwear and sports equipment has a market cap of $6.83 billion and an enterprise value of $8.96 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.76% and return on assets of 5.21% are outperforming 77% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.33 is below the industry median of 0.52.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.52% and Grantham with 0.38%.

TCF Financial

The TCF Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:TCF) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.65%.

The company ,which provides banking and financial services, has a market cap of $6.38 billion and an enterprise value of $6.33 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.76% and return on assets of 0.46% are underperforming 76% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.63 is below the industry median of 1.67.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.85% of outstanding shares and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

