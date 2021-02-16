Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Americold Realty Trust, Vale SA, Lufax Holding, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Baidu Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Americold Realty Trust, Vale SA, Lufax Holding, Bank Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Baidu Inc, CNOOC, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 57 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COLD, LU, LBRDK, OAS, CRC,
- Added Positions: VALE, BBD, ITUB, PBR, AZUL, EQR, AU, TV, MX, CX, NMIH, IBN, SMCI, MTG, AFYA, AMX, LEA,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, MELI, UNIT, ALLY, KC, COOP, INDA, HFRO,
- Sold Out: MEG, BIDU, CEO, SQM, JQC, CCS, GTXMQ, GLIBA, GTH, BACPL.PFD, FRA, XPEV, API, JFR, VVR, EFR, MSGE, VTA, SIGA, CPLP, DSSI,
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 30,278,055 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio.
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 14,026,541 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 11,771,646 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TORM PLC (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - 39,006,017 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.43%. The holding were 11,771,646 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,645,651 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 86,999 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 285,918 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: California Resources Corp (CRC)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 172,465 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vale SA by 55.21%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,756,996 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 94.24%. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,261,189 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 29.81%. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 25,728,310 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 55.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,311,209 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Azul SA (AZUL)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Azul SA by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,262,454 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Equity Residential (EQR)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Equity Residential by 67.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 477,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.47 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $28.49. Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. Sold Out: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $124.01, with an estimated average price of $98.92. Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $42.28. Sold Out: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $6.11. Sold Out: Century Communities Inc (CCS)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Century Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $44.06.
