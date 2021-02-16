Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Americold Realty Trust, Vale SA, Lufax Holding, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Baidu Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Americold Realty Trust, Vale SA, Lufax Holding, Bank Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Baidu Inc, CNOOC, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 57 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COLD, LU, LBRDK, OAS, CRC,

COLD, LU, LBRDK, OAS, CRC, Added Positions: VALE, BBD, ITUB, PBR, AZUL, EQR, AU, TV, MX, CX, NMIH, IBN, SMCI, MTG, AFYA, AMX, LEA,

VALE, BBD, ITUB, PBR, AZUL, EQR, AU, TV, MX, CX, NMIH, IBN, SMCI, MTG, AFYA, AMX, LEA, Reduced Positions: TSM, MELI, UNIT, ALLY, KC, COOP, INDA, HFRO,

TSM, MELI, UNIT, ALLY, KC, COOP, INDA, HFRO, Sold Out: MEG, BIDU, CEO, SQM, JQC, CCS, GTXMQ, GLIBA, GTH, BACPL.PFD, FRA, XPEV, API, JFR, VVR, EFR, MSGE, VTA, SIGA, CPLP, DSSI,