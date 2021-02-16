Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Rush Street Interactive Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Rush Street Interactive Inc, Fiserv Inc, SVMK Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp, Yum Brands Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Becker Drapkin Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IAC, RSI, FISV, SVMK, STZ, VSPR, ETWO, GECC, CHNG, CRHC, NRZ, SPGI, ATVI, TWCT, AONE, APSG, CFII, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, SPNV.U, TEKKU, TREB, MOTV.U, HIGA, DCRB, SRSAU, THBR,
- Added Positions: MGM, BYD, ATUS,
- Reduced Positions: TPB, AES, EVA, SFTW, GLUU, MTCH, JWS,
- Sold Out: CHTR, UBER, SBUX, YUM, LSXMK, MNST, DISH, FLT, ACTG, VRM, GLEO, DMYT.U, IVAC, ARCC, SUN, KKR,
For the details of Becker Drapkin Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/becker+drapkin+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 140,892 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) - 2,028,068 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio.
- Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 61,385 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio.
- Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) - 600,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 307,316 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.21%
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $260.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.8%. The holding were 140,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. initiated holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.51 and $21.65, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 88,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SVMK Inc (SVMK)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. initiated holding in SVMK Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $22.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 349,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 624,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 245,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 27.21%. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $31.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 307,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $91.92 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $102.24.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.44.Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Becker Drapkin Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $76.57 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $84.07.
