Somerville Kurt F Buys TJX Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Chubb, Chevron Corp, EOG Resources Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Somerville Kurt F (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc, Koninklijke DSM NV, sells Chubb, Chevron Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Fortive Corp, IPG Photonics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerville Kurt F. As of 2020Q4, Somerville Kurt F owns 97 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RDSMY, CRSP, CSL, DOV, TRV, TOT, POR,

RDSMY, CRSP, CSL, DOV, TRV, TOT, POR, Added Positions: TJX, HON, NKE, UNH, ADP, BDX, ORA, DIS, FISV, XYL, CVS, UL,

TJX, HON, NKE, UNH, ADP, BDX, ORA, DIS, FISV, XYL, CVS, UL, Reduced Positions: CB, AAPL, DHR, CVX, RTX, EOG, FTV, MA, IPGP, MSFT, CNI, INTC, PYPL, ABT, NVDA, MMM, XLNX, CL, ILMN, XOM, WELL, CHD, UNP, GIS, MRK, ORCL, BRK.B, WM, BMY, V, STT, TXN, CI,

CB, AAPL, DHR, CVX, RTX, EOG, FTV, MA, IPGP, MSFT, CNI, INTC, PYPL, ABT, NVDA, MMM, XLNX, CL, ILMN, XOM, WELL, CHD, UNP, GIS, MRK, ORCL, BRK.B, WM, BMY, V, STT, TXN, CI, Sold Out: CARR, OTIS, EL, TPL, VNT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 263,604 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 66,859 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,304 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 99,496 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.92% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 199,547 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $40.05 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $41.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75. The stock is now traded at around $155.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75. The stock is now traded at around $147.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.52 and $158.51, with an estimated average price of $140.76. The stock is now traded at around $150.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.29 and $126.34, with an estimated average price of $118.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 114,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 97.33%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Nike Inc by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.63 and $90.83, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $240.91.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.