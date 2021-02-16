>
Articles 

Cito Capital Group, LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Rollins Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: CRM +3.42% ILMN -2.42% OPK +0.89% CTXS -0.72% MS +1.93% LITE +0.3% NNN -1.37% ALXN -1.07% GBX +0.13% AIG +1.81% BYM -0.78% MNK +0%

Investment company Cito Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, OPKO Health Inc, sells Intel Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Rollins Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Greenbrier Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cito Capital Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cito Capital Group, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cito Capital Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 356,816 shares, 23.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  2. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 86,328 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,701 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
  4. American Well Corp (AMWL) - 203,280 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio.
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 19,950 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 86,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $98.94, with an estimated average price of $86.38. The stock is now traded at around $94.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $492.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: OPKO Health Inc (OPK)

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in OPKO Health Inc by 71.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99. The stock is now traded at around $136.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.

Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $37.31, with an estimated average price of $33.06.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.34.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM)

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $15.17, with an estimated average price of $14.51.

Sold Out: Mallinckrodt PLC (MNKKQ)

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mallinckrodt PLC. The sale prices were between $0.09 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.29.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cito Capital Group, LLC. Also check out:

