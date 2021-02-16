Cito Capital Group, LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Rollins Inc

Investment company Cito Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, OPKO Health Inc, sells Intel Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Rollins Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Greenbrier Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cito Capital Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cito Capital Group, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MS, LITE, NNN,

MS, LITE, NNN, Added Positions: ILMN, CRM, OPK, CTXS, MCD, JNJ, JPM, ABBV, GILD, RF, MA, WMT, IBM, UNH,

ILMN, CRM, OPK, CTXS, MCD, JNJ, JPM, ABBV, GILD, RF, MA, WMT, IBM, UNH, Reduced Positions: INTC, FCX, ROL, T, WFC, LNC, NVDA, SGMO, SKT, USX, AMP, BAC, KMI, GE, PHK,

INTC, FCX, ROL, T, WFC, LNC, NVDA, SGMO, SKT, USX, AMP, BAC, KMI, GE, PHK, Sold Out: ALXN, GBX, AIG, BYM, MNKKQ, VTRS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 356,816 shares, 23.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 86,328 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,701 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. American Well Corp (AMWL) - 203,280 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 19,950 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 86,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $98.94, with an estimated average price of $86.38. The stock is now traded at around $94.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $492.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in OPKO Health Inc by 71.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99. The stock is now traded at around $136.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $37.31, with an estimated average price of $33.06.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.34.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $15.17, with an estimated average price of $14.51.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mallinckrodt PLC. The sale prices were between $0.09 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.29.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.