Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, C3.ai Inc, Apple Inc, Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III, CryoPort Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Ratan Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, C3.ai Inc, Apple Inc, Motive Capital Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III, CryoPort Inc, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ratan Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Ratan Capital Management LP owns 99 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Ratan Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ratan+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 3,324,411 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.77% Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) - 2,883,500 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 1,610,775 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,199 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.39% Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 897,177 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 1,559,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 864,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 865,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $10.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,324,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 52,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 62.16%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 95.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 141,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.66 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.5.