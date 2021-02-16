>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, C3.ai Inc, Apple Inc, Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III, CryoPort Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: WPF +0.56% MA +0.06% PYPL +2.15% RTX +0% AMZN -0.27% JWS -3.37% BFT -2.14% AI -4.27% AAPL -1.61% MOTV.U +0% HCARU +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Ratan Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, C3.ai Inc, Apple Inc, Motive Capital Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III, CryoPort Inc, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ratan Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Ratan Capital Management LP owns 99 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ratan Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ratan+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ratan Capital Management LP
  1. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 3,324,411 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.77%
  2. Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) - 2,883,500 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  3. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 1,610,775 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.66%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,199 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.39%
  5. Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 897,177 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 1,559,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV.U)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 864,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 865,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $10.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,324,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 52,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 62.16%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 95.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 141,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Sold Out: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Sold Out: Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp (CPAA)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.66 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Sold Out: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND.U)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ratan Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Ratan Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ratan Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ratan Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ratan Capital Management LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)