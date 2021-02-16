BlueMar Capital Management, LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, S&P Global Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company BlueMar Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, S&P Global Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Voya Financial Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Discover Financial Services, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USB, DNB, WDAY, JLL, STAG, COLD, BX, WYNN, ABNB, AI, CME, SQ, CWK, BFT, SSPK, FSRV,

USB, DNB, WDAY, JLL, STAG, COLD, BX, WYNN, ABNB, AI, CME, SQ, CWK, BFT, SSPK, FSRV, Added Positions: SPGI, VOYA, FB, MTB, NCNO, CLVT, FAF, WH, FOUR, AON, RNR, TW,

SPGI, VOYA, FB, MTB, NCNO, CLVT, FAF, WH, FOUR, AON, RNR, TW, Reduced Positions: FIS, CB, CZR, AZEK, TRI, BKI, O, RPAY, ESNT, PYPL, INFO, GPN, NDAQ, BLK, FISV, SPCE, MGP, MSCI, TIG, EQH, LPLA, V, SE, RP, CHGG, COUP,

FIS, CB, CZR, AZEK, TRI, BKI, O, RPAY, ESNT, PYPL, INFO, GPN, NDAQ, BLK, FISV, SPCE, MGP, MSCI, TIG, EQH, LPLA, V, SE, RP, CHGG, COUP, Sold Out: BABA, JPM, DFS, BK, ZI, VRSK, EQIX, TFC, RE, SUI, EFX, MELI, SHOP, ACI, TWLO, CD,

For the details of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluemar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 124,262 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 166,593 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 871,736 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 163,327 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.78% Visa Inc (V) - 101,108 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 216,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $274.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 24,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 27,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 121,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 98,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 96.44%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 41,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 84.95%. The purchase prices were between $47.93 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 152,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 239.23%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 21,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 121.36%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 237,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.95 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $177.97 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $194.55.