BlueMar Capital Management, LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, S&P Global Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: SPGI -0.33% VOYA +0.71% FB +1.26% NCNO +4.82% MTB +4.53% CLVT -0.33% USB +2.12% DNB +1.15% WDAY -2.31% JLL -0.55% STAG -0.37% C +0.77%

New York, NY, based Investment company BlueMar Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, S&P Global Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Voya Financial Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Discover Financial Services, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluemar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 124,262 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
  2. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 166,593 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
  3. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 871,736 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  4. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 163,327 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.78%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 101,108 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 216,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $274.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 24,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 27,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 121,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 98,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 96.44%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 41,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 84.95%. The purchase prices were between $47.93 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 152,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 239.23%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 21,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 121.36%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 237,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.95 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $177.97 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $194.55.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)