BlueMar Capital Management, LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, S&P Global Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company BlueMar Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, S&P Global Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Voya Financial Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Discover Financial Services, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USB, DNB, WDAY, JLL, STAG, COLD, BX, WYNN, ABNB, AI, CME, SQ, CWK, BFT, SSPK, FSRV,
- Added Positions: SPGI, VOYA, FB, MTB, NCNO, CLVT, FAF, WH, FOUR, AON, RNR, TW,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, CB, CZR, AZEK, TRI, BKI, O, RPAY, ESNT, PYPL, INFO, GPN, NDAQ, BLK, FISV, SPCE, MGP, MSCI, TIG, EQH, LPLA, V, SE, RP, CHGG, COUP,
- Sold Out: BABA, JPM, DFS, BK, ZI, VRSK, EQIX, TFC, RE, SUI, EFX, MELI, SHOP, ACI, TWLO, CD,
For the details of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluemar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 124,262 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 166,593 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 871,736 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 163,327 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.78%
- Visa Inc (V) - 101,108 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 216,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $274.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 24,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 27,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 121,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 98,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 96.44%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 41,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 84.95%. The purchase prices were between $47.93 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 152,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 239.23%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 21,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 121.36%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 237,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.95 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $43.07.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $177.97 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $194.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlueMar Capital Management, LLC keeps buying