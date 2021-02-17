Deccan Value Investors L.P. Buys Salesforce.com Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Deccan Value Investors L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deccan Value Investors L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Deccan Value Investors L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Deccan Value Investors L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deccan+value+investors+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Deccan Value Investors L.P.
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 5,289,600 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 193,580 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,134,100 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Woodward Inc (WWD) - 2,262,300 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,205,400 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.45%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with CRM. Click here to check it out.
- CRM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CRM
- Peter Lynch Chart of CRM
Deccan Value Investors L.P. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,205,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Deccan Value Investors L.P.. Also check out:
1. Deccan Value Investors L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Deccan Value Investors L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Deccan Value Investors L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Deccan Value Investors L.P. keeps buying