Deccan Value Investors L.P. Buys Salesforce.com Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: CRM +3.42%

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Deccan Value Investors L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deccan Value Investors L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Deccan Value Investors L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: CRM,
  • Reduced Positions: HLF,

These are the top 5 holdings of Deccan Value Investors L.P.
  1. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 5,289,600 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 193,580 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,134,100 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  4. Woodward Inc (WWD) - 2,262,300 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,205,400 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.45%
Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,205,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.



