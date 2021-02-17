Deccan Value Investors L.P. Buys Salesforce.com Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Deccan Value Investors L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deccan Value Investors L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Deccan Value Investors L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 5,289,600 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 193,580 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,134,100 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Woodward Inc (WWD) - 2,262,300 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,205,400 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.45%

Deccan Value Investors L.P. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,205,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.