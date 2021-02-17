Parsifal Capital Management, LP Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Zynga Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Smartsheet Inc

Investment company Parsifal Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys OneMain Holdings Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Zynga Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, VICI Properties Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Open Lending Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsifal Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Parsifal Capital Management, LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $802 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OMF, ZNGA, IQV, AXTA,

OMF, ZNGA, IQV, AXTA, Added Positions: HGV, VICI, ALLY, LB, TSEM, GPN,

HGV, VICI, ALLY, LB, TSEM, GPN, Reduced Positions: LPRO, DAR, NFLX, FNF, ACA,

LPRO, DAR, NFLX, FNF, ACA, Sold Out: BABA, REGI, SMAR, TW,

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 2,986,715 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.08% Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 2,361,722 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.05% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 3,120,725 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.35% OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,566,669 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 1,730,841 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%

Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $48.16, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $53.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.41%. The holding were 1,566,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 5,156,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.66. The stock is now traded at around $190.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 138,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 562,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 122.08%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 2,986,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 3,120,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 35.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,673,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,543,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $22.92. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,109,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.23.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $48.93 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $54.48 and $68.37, with an estimated average price of $60.48.