Hillman Capital Exits Nike, Cuts Simon Property

Firm's largest sales of the 4th quarter

February 17, 2021 | About: NKE -0.33% SPG -1.8% EFA -0.62% JWN +0.91% BUD -0.45% GE -0.68% CMP -5.74%

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Hillman Capital Management sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Nike

The firm exited its position in Nike Inc. (NKE). The trade had an impact of -2.57 % on the portfolio.

The athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer has a market cap of $224.05 billion and an enterprise value of $225.04 billion.

8194a914abc2fb330c2cfbc9a27cb65e.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 30.51% and return on assets of 9.28% are outperforming 92% of companies in the manufacturing - apparel and accessories industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.92.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% of outstanding shares, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35%.

Simon Property

The Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) holding was trimmed by 6.06%, impacting the portfolio by -0.20%.

The real estate investment trust has a market cap of $35.85 billion and an enterprise value of $60.73 billion.

13b6ec44a0273523460ec7358a141c1f.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 48.1% and return on assets of 3.35% are outperforming 66% of companies in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.07.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51% of outstanding shares, followed by the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

BTC iShares

The firm trimmed its BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) stake by 11.34%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.08%.

0750adf9c49132f839098ff5c8b49c5f.pngNordstrom

The Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) position was reduced by 1.34%, impacting the portfolio by -0.04%.

The fashion retailer has a market cap of $5.50 billion and an enterprise value of $10.07 billion.

39f7c807b0426060f27cf76bd42899e5.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -100.08% and return on assets of -5.4% are underperforming 93% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with the cash to debt of 0.16.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Hillman with 0.22% of outstanding shares, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev
The Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) position was reduced by 0.51%, impacting the portfolio by -0.02%.

The beverage manufacturer has a market cap of $125.79 billion and an enterprise value of $125.69 billion.

76a77915624756b67c2540d70eb7bc80.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -1.09% and return on assets of -0.32% are underperforming 73% of companies in the beverages, alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.22.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.01%.

General Electric

The firm reduced its position in General Electric Co. (GE) by 0.68%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.02%.

The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion and an enterprise value of $135.49 billion.

1e79cd3aead54512c8f1370046adc43d.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. While the return on equity of 15.74% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 2.21% is underperforming 53% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.59 is below the industry median of 1.04.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.88% of outstanding shares followed by Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.03% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Compass Minerals

The Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) position was reduced by 0.13%, impacting the portfolio by -0.01%.

The company, which manufactures salt and sulfate of potash, a specialty fertilizer, has a market cap of $2.18 billion and an enterprise value of $3.49 billion.

c9d43fec0396a3ae8e33b42bc2d85cfc.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.22% and return on assets of 3.75% are outperforming 86% of companies in the metals and mining industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is far below the industry median of 23.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% of outstanding shares, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


