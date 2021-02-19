Wilsey Asset Management Inc Buys Microsoft Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells FedEx Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Wilsey Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Biogen Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, sells FedEx Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT, GD, COST, BIIB, SAIC,

MSFT, GD, COST, BIIB, SAIC, Added Positions: TAP, VLO, NUE, TSN, INTC,

TAP, VLO, NUE, TSN, INTC, Reduced Positions: FLOT, GM, TPR, JPM, SYF,

FLOT, GM, TPR, JPM, SYF, Sold Out: FDX, AAPL,

For the details of WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wilsey+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,346 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 840,380 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% PulteGroup Inc (PHM) - 502,063 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 160,160 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 411,280 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.74%

Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $240.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.28%. The holding were 151,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $164.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 86,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $354.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 17,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $278.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 22,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $88.07. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 411,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.45%. The sale prices were between $50.59 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.38%. Wilsey Asset Management Inc still held 49,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.