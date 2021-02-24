>
James Li
Top 4 Holdings of Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management

New Premium guru spotlight

February 24, 2021 | About: SYY +2.34% PG +0.11% CMCSA +0.11% MDLZ -0.86% WEN +1.11%

According to current portfolio statistics, the top four holdings of Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Trian Fund Management as of the fourth quarter of 2020 are in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY), Proctor & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG), Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Peltz, board chairman of The Wendy's Co. (NASDAQ:WEN), co-founded the New York-based investment management firm in 2005 with his business partners Peter May and Edward Green. The firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in public equity and alternative investment markets through fundamental analysis and identification of undervalued securities.

3205fc8a97e721a334c297d7de228ab4.png

As of December 2020, the firm's $6.76 billion equity portfolio contains eight holdings with a turnover ratio of 3%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are consumer staples, financial services and communication services, representing 53.46%, 17.35% and 15.40% of the equity portfolio.

5177a1be9306db381ce00d7a61866c32.png

Sysco

Trian disclosed that it owned 20,603,608 shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY), down 15.49% from the third-quarter holding of 24,379,843 shares. Shares averaged $68.86 during the fourth quarter.

41e87f22d811259e45156194dd8895d4.png

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based food service distributor's financial strength 5 out of 10: Although the company has a strong Altman Z-score of 4.14, interest coverage and debt ratios are underperforming over 93% of global competitors.

c8c89bf519696b5de9e1c48fd22af1b3.png

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) also has a holding in Sysco.

da6126ac5ccee39503acbb52a1c23795.png

Proctor & Gamble

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, Trian reported a holding of 8,884,877 shares of Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) as of Feb. 17. Shares traded around $128.58.

35f304edbe3d3edbe4e5a06e94a1326d.png

GuruFocus ranks the Cincinnati-based consumer product manufacturer's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that is near a 10-year high of 23.79% and outperforms over 94.49% of global competitors.

003b742eff6b1f089e80fc110dca7de9.png

Comcast

Trian disclosed a holding of 19,857,892 shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), up 27.06% from the third-quarter holding of 15,628,146. Shares averaged $47.94 during the fourth quarter; the new shares expanded the equity portfolio 3.28%.

1387475defcf5ea40770746a41a25c69.png

GuruFocus ranks the Philadelphia-based communication service company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins that outperform over 81% of global competitors.

59a690d110169b2f658c4cb8a2991366.png

Mondelez

Trian disclosed on Feb. 18 a holding of 9,383,698 shares of Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks. Shares traded around $55.63.

6510c19bd001173e056e82bd5cbe1f94.png

GuruFocus ranks the Deerfield, Illinois-based snack manufacturer's profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming over 80% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates outperforming just over half of global consumer packaged food companies.

d523ae334a05d92cff0be05ecf5fb832.png

Disclosure: Long Proctor & Gamble.

