Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Chairman, CEO, President and 10% Owner Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares on Feb. 22 at a price of $29.50. The price of the stock has increased by 5.36% since then.

American Assets Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates and develops retail, office, residential and mixed-use properties primarily located in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion. Its shares traded at $31.08 with a price-earnings ratio of 67.27 as of Feb. 26.

Net income was $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $12.8 million for the comparable period of 2019.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 500,000 shares on Feb. 19 at a price of $4.77. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 5.66%.

OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. OPKO's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion. Its shares traded at $4.50 with a price-earnings ratio of 93.75 as of Feb. 26.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $32.3 million compared with a net loss of $112.4 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Quidel

Quidel Corp. (NASDAQ:QDEL) President and CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares on Feb. 22 at a price of $165.30. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.63% since then.

Quidel is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. It is separated into four product categories: Rapid immunoassays, Cardiac immunoassays, Specialized diagnostic solutions and Molecular diagnostic solutions.

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion. Its shares traded at $164.26 with a price-earnings ratio of 8.83 as of Feb. 26.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $470.1 million as compared to a net income of $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Senior Vice President, Research & Development Werner Kroll sold 22,902 shares on Feb. 24 at a price of $166.79. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 1.52%.

Cannae Holdings

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares on Feb. 24 at a price of $39.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.11% since then.

Cannae Holdings is a holding company that manages and operates a group of companies and investments. The company's reportable segments are Restaurant group, Ceridian, T-System, Dun & Bradstreet, Corporate and other.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion. Its shares traded at $37.35 with a price-earnings ratio of 1.80 as of Feb. 26.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $531.3 million compared to $24.5 million for the prior-year period.

Conduent

CEO of Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT) Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares on Feb. 22 at a price of $4.85. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 10.93%.

Conduent acts as a multinational provider of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation. The company provides industry-focused service offerings in growth markets such as Healthcare and Transportation as well as multi-industry services such as transaction processing, customer care and payment services.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion. Its shares traded at $5.38 as of Feb. 26.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $11 million compared to a loss of $581 million for the prior-year quarter.

Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares on Feb. 22 at a price of $4.95. The price of the stock has increased by 8.69% since then.

Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Mark Prout bought 3,000 shares on Feb. 22 at a price of $4.88. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 10.25%.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

