IVA Worldwide Fund Buys Danone SA, Bayer AG, UBS Group AG, Sells Bollore SA, Alphabet Inc, H U Group Holdings Inc

Investment company IVA Worldwide Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Danone SA, Bayer AG, UBS Group AG, sells Bollore SA, Alphabet Inc, H U Group Holdings Inc, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co, Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVA Worldwide Fund. As of 2020Q4, IVA Worldwide Fund owns 55 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BN, BAYN,
- Added Positions: UBSG,
- Reduced Positions: BOL, 4544, 4527, BOKA, AIBG, BVI, ATGE, BMW, 035250, SW, AENA, ATRO, WFC, EB5, AM, GRUMAB, CFR, PUB, 012330, MF, BRK.B, LKQ, J37, BRK.A, PINFRA, ABI, AIR, SKX, GOOGL, 033780, INCH, 2461, 4503, GMEXICOB, HEIA, WU, CDK, BBL-R, NESN, MA, SINA, 6151, AXP, FLS, WPP, 9783, 023590, BIDU, QRTEA, QRTEP.PFD,
- Sold Out: GOOG, CVX, ODET, TPR, 6678, 7749, 00045, IPS, CRTO, SLB, PINFRAL,
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 911,463 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.07%
- Astellas Pharma Inc (4503) - 5,060,700 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 327,544 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
- Cie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 818,390 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,097,187 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
IVA Worldwide Fund initiated holding in Danone SA. The purchase prices were between $46.83 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $52.66. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 651,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bayer AG (BAYN)
IVA Worldwide Fund initiated holding in Bayer AG. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 403,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: UBS Group AG (UBSG)
IVA Worldwide Fund added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 67.32%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,766,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13.Sold Out: Financiere de l'Odet SA (ODET)
IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Financiere de l'Odet SA. The sale prices were between $660 and $786, with an estimated average price of $720.91.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.47.Sold Out: Techno Medica Co Ltd (6678)
IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Techno Medica Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1457 and $1767, with an estimated average price of $1589.44.Sold Out: Medikit Co Ltd (7749)
IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Medikit Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2950 and $3430, with an estimated average price of $3134.24.Reduced: Bollore SA (BOL)
IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Bollore SA by 77.63%. The sale prices were between $3.03 and $3.49, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.966000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 2,151,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: H U Group Holdings Inc (4544)
IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in H U Group Holdings Inc by 38.48%. The sale prices were between $2621 and $2931, with an estimated average price of $2818.08. The stock is now traded at around $3280.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 1,327,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4527)
IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 46.83%. The sale prices were between $3015 and $3585, with an estimated average price of $3310.81. The stock is now traded at around $2915.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 719,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOKA)
IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV by 73.98%. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 315,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: AIB Group PLC (AIBG)
IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in AIB Group PLC by 64.65%. The sale prices were between $0.88 and $1.8, with an estimated average price of $1.3. The stock is now traded at around $1.598000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 8,826,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Bureau Veritas SA (BVI)
IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Bureau Veritas SA by 30.5%. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 1,558,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.
