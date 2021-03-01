>
IVA Worldwide Fund Buys Danone SA, Bayer AG, UBS Group AG, Sells Bollore SA, Alphabet Inc, H U Group Holdings Inc

March 01, 2021 | About: UBSG +0% BN +0% BAYN +0% BOL +0% 4544 +0% 4527 +0% BOKA +0% AIBG +0% BVI +0% GOOG +2.19% CVX +2.05%

Investment company IVA Worldwide Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Danone SA, Bayer AG, UBS Group AG, sells Bollore SA, Alphabet Inc, H U Group Holdings Inc, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co, Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVA Worldwide Fund. As of 2020Q4, IVA Worldwide Fund owns 55 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Charles de Vaulx's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles+de+vaulx/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Charles de Vaulx
  1. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 911,463 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.07%
  2. Astellas Pharma Inc (4503) - 5,060,700 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 327,544 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
  4. Cie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 818,390 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81%
  5. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,097,187 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Danone SA (BN)

IVA Worldwide Fund initiated holding in Danone SA. The purchase prices were between $46.83 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $52.66. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 651,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bayer AG (BAYN)

IVA Worldwide Fund initiated holding in Bayer AG. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 403,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: UBS Group AG (UBSG)

IVA Worldwide Fund added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 67.32%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,766,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13.

Sold Out: Financiere de l'Odet SA (ODET)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Financiere de l'Odet SA. The sale prices were between $660 and $786, with an estimated average price of $720.91.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.47.

Sold Out: Techno Medica Co Ltd (6678)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Techno Medica Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1457 and $1767, with an estimated average price of $1589.44.

Sold Out: Medikit Co Ltd (7749)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Medikit Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2950 and $3430, with an estimated average price of $3134.24.

Reduced: Bollore SA (BOL)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Bollore SA by 77.63%. The sale prices were between $3.03 and $3.49, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.966000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 2,151,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: H U Group Holdings Inc (4544)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in H U Group Holdings Inc by 38.48%. The sale prices were between $2621 and $2931, with an estimated average price of $2818.08. The stock is now traded at around $3280.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 1,327,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4527)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 46.83%. The sale prices were between $3015 and $3585, with an estimated average price of $3310.81. The stock is now traded at around $2915.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 719,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOKA)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV by 73.98%. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 315,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: AIB Group PLC (AIBG)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in AIB Group PLC by 64.65%. The sale prices were between $0.88 and $1.8, with an estimated average price of $1.3. The stock is now traded at around $1.598000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 8,826,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Bureau Veritas SA (BVI)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Bureau Veritas SA by 30.5%. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 1,558,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.



