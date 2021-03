Mario Gabelli Comments on Comcast

, is a broadband and television provider in the U.S., U.K., Italy, and Germany. CMCSA is also a leading media company through its ownership of NBCUniversal. Comcast's broadband business has performed well through the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also launched Peacock, a new streaming service (with ad-supported tiers), in July. The firm is a strong free cash flow generator, and its valuation is attractive at 9x 2021 projected EBITDA.

Comcast Corp. (1.1%) ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) (CMCSA - $55.40 - NYSE)