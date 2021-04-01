>
Cacti Asset Management Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Volkswagen AG

April 01, 2021 | About: DIS +1.28% J +0.42% VLKAF -1.25% AAPL +0.99% AXP +1.75% UPS -0.31%

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Cacti Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Volkswagen AG, Apple Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cacti Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cacti Asset Management Llc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cacti+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 494,322 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 639,318 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Volkswagen AG (VLKAF) - 208,328 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 614,600 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 475,611 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $187.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.38%. The holding were 494,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 639,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Volkswagen AG (VLKAF)

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $201.07 and $421.2, with an estimated average price of $252.32. The stock is now traded at around $363.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 208,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 614,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $143.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 475,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 390,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.



