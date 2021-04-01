Cacti Asset Management Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Volkswagen AG

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Cacti Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Volkswagen AG, Apple Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cacti Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cacti Asset Management Llc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $187.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.38%. The holding were 494,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 639,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $201.07 and $421.2, with an estimated average price of $252.32. The stock is now traded at around $363.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 208,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 614,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $143.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 475,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 390,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.