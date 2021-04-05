Francis Chou's Chou Asia Fund Annual 2020 Letter

March 15, 2021
Dear Unitholders of Chou Asia Fund,
The net asset value per unit ("NAVPU") of a Series A unit of Chou Asia Fund at December 31, 2020 was $28.66 compared to $17.25 at December 31, 2019, an increase of 66.1%; during the same period, the MSCI AC (Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country) Asia Pacific Total Return Index in Canadian dollars increased 18.1%. In U.S. dollars, a Series A unit of Chou Asia Fund was up 69.5% while the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Total Return Index increased 20.0%.
The table shows our one-year, three-year, five-year and 10-year annual compound rates of return.
|
December 31, 2020 (Series A)
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
15 Years
|
Chou Asia Fund ($CAN)
|
66.1%
|
13.6%
|
12.6%
|
9.1%
|
8.8%
|
MSCI AC Asia Pacific TR ($CAN)
|
18.1%
|
8.4%
|
10.0%
|
9.6%
|
6.9%
|
Chou Asia Fund ($US)1
|
69.5%
|
13.1%
|
14.5%
|
6.4%
|
8.2%
|
MSCI AC Asia Pacific TR ($US)
|
20.0%
|
7.7%
|
11.8%
|
6.9%
|
6.3%
Rates of return are historical total returns that include changes in unit prices, and assume the reinvestment of all distributions. These annual compounded returns do not take into account any sales charges, redemption fees, other optional expenses or income taxes that you have to pay and that could reduce these returns. The returns are not guaranteed. The Fund's past performance does not necessarily indicate future performance. The table is used only to illustrate the effects of the compound growth rate and is not intended to reflect future values of the mutual funds or returns on the mutual funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing.
Factors Influencing the 2020 Results
The major positive contributors to the Fund's performance in 2020 were the equity holdings of BYD Company Limited, BYD Electronic Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Company, POSCO and China Yuchai International Ltd.
The largest decliners in the same period were the equity holdings of AirAsia Group, Shriram Transport Finance Company and IDFC Limited.
The Fund added to the equity holdings of Shriram Transport Finance Company in 2020. Shares of BYD Company Limited and Pyne Gould Corporation were reduced during the year. The Series H preferred shares of Seaspan Corporation were renamed to Atlas Corporation under a holding company reorganization in February 2020.
The Fund did not make any new investments or sell any covered call options in 2020.
Portfolio Commentary
BYD Company Limited and BYD Electronic Company
BYD Company Limited (HKSE:01211), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. We first heard about the story of Wang Chuanfu, a person who combines two traits that are extremely rare in business: a brilliant chemist with a great business acumen. So, we kept track of the two companies that he founded –– BYD Company Limited and BYD Electronic Company (HKSE:00285). The latter is an investment holding company that manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules. As it happens in the stock market, we felt that at some point in time, his two companies would fall out of favor and a buying opportunity may present itself with an undervalued price. The opportunity came in late 2011 and in 2012, we were able to buy 250,000 shares of BYD Company Limited at $11.70 HKD per share and one million shares of BYD Electronic Company at $1.58 HKD per share. You would not believe that we bought BYD Electronic at a discount to its net-net working capital. Both have worked out well since our purchase. On December 31, 2020, BYD Company Limited and BYD Electronic Company were trading at $203.20 HKD and $40.60 HKD per share, respectively.
India
As mentioned in previous letters, we have started to look closely at the market in India. With a current population of 1.3 billion, India is the world's second most populous country. It has one of Asia's youngest populations with the median age of 27.3 compared to China at 37.6 and Japan at 47.1.
In recent years, the Indian government has enacted reforms to further support the growth of India's economy. India's performance on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index, which ranks countries on parameters such as regulations for businesses and protections for private property, has increased from a rank of 132 out of 190 in 2016 to 63 out of 190 in 2019.
As with any foreign ventures, the investments in India will face the risk of negative currency movements. As a result, we are awaiting further developments and remain cautious of the market. Compared to other markets, the Indian stock market has not recovered anywhere close to the pre-COVID levels. In addition, we are also looking at the South Korean, Japanese, Singaporean, and Taiwanese markets for any potential bargains.
Caution to the Investors
Investors should be advised that we run a highly focused portfolio, frequently just three to five securities may comprise more than 50% of the assets of the Fund. In addition, the Fund has securities that are non-U.S. and could be subjected to geopolitical risks, which may trump or at least negatively influence the financial performance of the company. Also, we may enter into some derivative contracts, such as credit default swaps when we feel that the market conditions are right to use those instruments. Because of any or all of these factors, the net asset value of the Fund can be from time to time more volatile than at other times. However, we are not bothered by this volatility because our focus has always been, and continues to be, on how inexpensive we believe the Fund's portfolio holdings are relative to what we believe to be their intrinsic value.
Also, the Fund's cash position was approximately 6.4% of net assets as at December 31, 2020.
Other Matters
FOREIGN CURRENCY CONTRACTS: None existed at December 31, 2020.
CREDIT DEFAULT SWAPS: None existed at December 31, 2020.
U.S. DOLLAR VALUATION: Any investor who wishes to purchase the Chou Funds in U.S.
dollars may do so.
REDEMPTION FEE: We have a redemption fee of 2% if unitholders redeem their units in less than 3 months. None of this fee goes to the Fund Manager. It is put back into the Fund for the benefit of the remaining unitholders.
INDEPENDENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: The Manager has established an IRC as required by NI 81-107. The members of the IRC are Sandford Borins, Peter Gregoire and Joe Tortolano. The 2020 IRC Annual Report is available on our website www.choufunds.com.
As of March 15, 2021, the NAVPU of a Series A unit of the Fund was $28.76 and the cash position was approximately 8.1% of net assets. The Fund is up 0.4% from the beginning of the year. In U.S. dollars, it is up 2.4%.
Except for the performance numbers of the Chou Asia Fund, this letter contains estimates and opinions of the Fund Manager and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future returns or investment advice. Any recommendations contained or implied herein may not be suitable for all investors.
Yours truly,
Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio)
Fund Manager
- The alternative method of purchasing Chou Asia Fund in $US has been offered since September 2005. Performance for years prior to September 2005 is based on the $US equivalent conversion of the results of the Chou Asia Fund ($CAN). The investments in the Chou Asia Fund ($CAN) are the same as the investments in Chou Asia Fund ($US) except for the currency applied.