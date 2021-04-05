Francis Chou's Chou Asia Fund Annual 2020 Letter

March 15, 2021



Dear Unitholders of Chou Asia Fund,



The net asset value per unit ("NAVPU") of a Series A unit of Chou Asia Fund at December 31, 2020 was $28.66 compared to $17.25 at December 31, 2019, an increase of 66.1%; during the same period, the MSCI AC (Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country) Asia Pacific Total Return Index in Canadian dollars increased 18.1%. In U.S. dollars, a Series A unit of Chou Asia Fund was up 69.5% while the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Total Return Index increased 20.0%.



The table shows our one-year, three-year, five-year and 10-year annual compound rates of return.









December 31, 2020 (Series A)







1 Year







3 Years







5 Years







10 Years







15 Years























































Chou Asia Fund ($CAN)







66.1%







13.6%







12.6%







9.1%







8.8%























































MSCI AC Asia Pacific TR ($CAN)







18.1%







8.4%







10.0%







9.6%







6.9%























































Chou Asia Fund ($US)1







69.5%







13.1%







14.5%







6.4%







8.2%







MSCI AC Asia Pacific TR ($US)







20.0%







7.7%







11.8%







6.9%







6.3%





















































Factors Influencing the 2020 Results

Portfolio Commentary

Caution to the Investors

Other Matters





The alternative method of purchasing Chou Asia Fund in $US has been offered since September 2005. Performance for years prior to September 2005 is based on the $US equivalent conversion of the results of the Chou Asia Fund ($CAN). The investments in the Chou Asia Fund ($CAN) are the same as the investments in Chou Asia Fund ($US) except for the currency applied.

