Fulcrum Equity Management Buys First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust

April 05, 2021 | About: PYPL +1.41% XLK +2.07% FXL +1.27% SSO +2.87% ANGL +0% XLI +1.24% FXN -3.63% FXD +0.93% FBT +0.49% KOMP +1.6% DWAS +1% RP -0.1%

Investment company Fulcrum Equity Management (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Equity Management. As of 2021Q1, Fulcrum Equity Management owns 140 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Equity Management
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,577 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.76%
  2. ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 79,742 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.65%
  3. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 70,497 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.43%
  4. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 58,839 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.19%
  5. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 147,561 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08%
New Purchase: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 593,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 99,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $163.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 30,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 52,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 35,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 36,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 453.49%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $251.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 8,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 142.29%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $138.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 21,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $124.89, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 70,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $107.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 79,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 155,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 360.02%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.

Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $102.97 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.42.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.76%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $406.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.42%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 44,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 94.37%. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 7,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 45.19%. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 58,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd by 44.91%. The sale prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78. The stock is now traded at around $150.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 36,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 83.54%. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 7,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 64.17%. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 19,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.



