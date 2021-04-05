Fulcrum Equity Management Buys First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust

Investment company Fulcrum Equity Management (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Equity Management. As of 2021Q1, Fulcrum Equity Management owns 140 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FXN, FXD, FBT, KOMP, DWAS, RPV, SPYD, VXF, JKK, SJNK, IWC, TECH, ENTG, XLF, LFUS, AMED, ICVT, PXQ, RWJ, IYE, VGSH, IBB, XLE, AIA, IJJ, IJS, BOTZ, IJT, VGIT, IWM, SMTC, USFR, IPGP, MDY, XRT, ROBO, PBS, FDT, NEM, CSCO, KR, CAG, TGT, SON, EPP, LMT, VGK,

PYPL, XLK, FXL, SSO, ANGL, PTNQ, XLI, XLC, XLB, XLV, XLY, OKE, PSJ, ETN, ABBV, FAST, EMN, EMR, FSKR, ITW, DUK, TXN, UNP, ARKW, Reduced Positions: SPY, FXZ, FTEC, QTEC, SHY, QCLN, XSD, TLT, PTF, BLL, IYJ, EMB, QQQ, PBW, FXO, HYG, BNDX, JNK, IYW, TIP, NVDA, FLOT, MPWR, CNYA, AAPL, AMD, IYF, VEEV, LQD, IYH, PFE, EEM, EPAM, LULU, UWM, CGNX, CLX, TAN, VEU, FEM, SPHB, BIL, MOO, CWB, ROL, IJK, WMT, ARKG, XOM, DLR, AMGN, HAL, UVV, CUBE,

For the details of Fulcrum Equity Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+equity+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,577 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.76% ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 79,742 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.65% First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 70,497 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.43% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 58,839 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.19% First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 147,561 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08%

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 593,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 99,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $163.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 30,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 52,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 35,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 36,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 453.49%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $251.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 8,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 142.29%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $138.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 21,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $124.89, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 70,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $107.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 79,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 155,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 360.02%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $102.97 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.42.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.76%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $406.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.42%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 44,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 94.37%. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 7,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 45.19%. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 58,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd by 44.91%. The sale prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78. The stock is now traded at around $150.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 36,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 83.54%. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 7,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 64.17%. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Fulcrum Equity Management still held 19,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.