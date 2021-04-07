>
Lowe fs, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Verizon Communications Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

April 07, 2021 | About: XLI -0.24% VZ +0.41% XLE -0.26% PWR +0.24% PRU +0.31% T +0.88% ICLN +0% VNQ +0.26% IVOL +0% ST -0.95% ORCL +0.16% IWN -0.33% PYP +0%

Investment company Lowe fs, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Verizon Communications Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells ProShares Short S&P500, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Howmet Aerospace Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe fs, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lowe fs, LLC owns 283 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Lowe fs, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 147,223 shares, 29.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,938 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 300,632 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%
  4. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 871,395 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 146,787 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 44385.71%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $99.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 28,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 650.62%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 46,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 7610.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 2927.63%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 132.72%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Sold Out: SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.64 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lowe fs, LLC. Also check out:

