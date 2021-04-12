Highland Private Wealth Management Buys Unity Software Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Investment company Highland Private Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential, Exxon Mobil Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Quantum Corp, Smartsheet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Private Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Highland Private Wealth Management owns 154 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: U, EQR, XOM, AVB, LMT, TWLO, CFG, OKE, ESS, ETN, SCHW, LRCX, JWN, SYK, NOW, CCL, WATT,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 317,786 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,628 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,054,973 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 496,301 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 393,474 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.48%

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $97.739100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Isoray Inc by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $0.53 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $1.51. The stock is now traded at around $1.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 847,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $249.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 41.57%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.