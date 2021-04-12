Winfield Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Splunk Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, MongoDB Inc

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Winfield Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, M/I Homes Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, MongoDB Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winfield Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Winfield Associates, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DVY, IJR, MHO, CF, WY, IYC, KRE, ETN, EWJ, ICLN, MCHP,

DVY, IJR, MHO, CF, WY, IYC, KRE, ETN, EWJ, ICLN, MCHP, Added Positions: XLI, VLUE, VTI, BA, FINX, IVV, IIVI, VNLA, IGSB, NEP, CRSP, XBI, IJK, PGR, AMD, HYG, SHOP, IBB, VWO, PLD, VCSH, XLU, NOW, TDOC, ANET, SUB, LOW, CRWD, CRM, GEM, APTV, QRVO, PFE, NUV, TSLA, HASI, GSLC, NRZ, CMF, IEI, DGRO, VZ, PLTR, MRNA, JPM, DLR, T,

XLI, VLUE, VTI, BA, FINX, IVV, IIVI, VNLA, IGSB, NEP, CRSP, XBI, IJK, PGR, AMD, HYG, SHOP, IBB, VWO, PLD, VCSH, XLU, NOW, TDOC, ANET, SUB, LOW, CRWD, CRM, GEM, APTV, QRVO, PFE, NUV, TSLA, HASI, GSLC, NRZ, CMF, IEI, DGRO, VZ, PLTR, MRNA, JPM, DLR, T, Reduced Positions: XLY, AGG, MDB, QUAL, LMT, XLK, AAPL, SHY, AMZN, MINT, SHV, SPY, BAB, GOOG, BRK.B, V, XLP, VEA, IEF, ADBE, LDP, BABA, TGT, GOOGL, NAC, FUN, VCIT, MTUM, CSCO, AMT, TXN, XLC, FB, LMBS, CWB, FSLR, CIK, SJM, IRM, ILMN, APD, ATHX, DUK, IVZ,

XLY, AGG, MDB, QUAL, LMT, XLK, AAPL, SHY, AMZN, MINT, SHV, SPY, BAB, GOOG, BRK.B, V, XLP, VEA, IEF, ADBE, LDP, BABA, TGT, GOOGL, NAC, FUN, VCIT, MTUM, CSCO, AMT, TXN, XLC, FB, LMBS, CWB, FSLR, CIK, SJM, IRM, ILMN, APD, ATHX, DUK, IVZ, Sold Out: SPLK, SAM, BOTZ, RPD, RDFN, FAM, SVC,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,289 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,339 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,117 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,318 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,510 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $116.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 24,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 21,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in M/I Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $51.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 58.18%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 116.66%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $249.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 133.78%. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 142.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Rapid7 Inc. The sale prices were between $72.52 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $83.18.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust/aberdeen Global Oppo Income. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 50.78%. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Winfield Associates, Inc. still held 6,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.