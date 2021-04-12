>
Winfield Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Splunk Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, MongoDB Inc

April 12, 2021 | About: XLI +0.37% VLUE -0.39% BA -1.13% FINX -0.32% VNLA +0% NEP -1.59% DVY +0.48% IJR +0.12% MHO -0.77% CF -1.17% WY -0.61% KRE +0.85% XL -8.19%

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Winfield Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, M/I Homes Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, MongoDB Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winfield Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Winfield Associates, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Winfield Associates, Inc.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,289 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,339 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,117 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,318 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,510 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $116.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 24,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 21,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in M/I Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $51.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 58.18%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 116.66%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $249.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 133.78%. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 142.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87.

Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22.

Sold Out: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Rapid7 Inc. The sale prices were between $72.52 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $83.18.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49.

Sold Out: First Trust/aberdeen Global Oppo Income (FAM)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust/aberdeen Global Oppo Income. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

Reduced: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Winfield Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 50.78%. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Winfield Associates, Inc. still held 6,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Winfield Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

