Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Investment company Trilogy Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trilogy Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Trilogy Capital Inc. owns 147 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DGRO, MDYG, DIA, MOAT, JPST, FPE, IVE, IVW, AGGY, IEFA, SCHD, MGK, FIXD, IUSV, VB, QLTA, EFV, MYOV, EFA, USHY, BNDX, DIS, JNJ, WBA, FB, XLK, DES, PGX, XOM, IUSB, EMB, BA, LGLV,

DGRO, MDYG, DIA, MOAT, JPST, FPE, IVE, IVW, AGGY, IEFA, SCHD, MGK, FIXD, IUSV, VB, QLTA, EFV, MYOV, EFA, USHY, BNDX, DIS, JNJ, WBA, FB, XLK, DES, PGX, XOM, IUSB, EMB, BA, LGLV, Added Positions: IWM, QUAL, VNQ, SPAB, SPLG, IJH, IJR, VCIT, IUSG, SPDW, HYLB, FPX, BND, SPY, QQQ, VUG, IEMG, SPLV, ESGU, VEA, VTV, ESGD, VTI, STIP, PCY, SPEM, VWO, TSLA, VYM, BIV, IBM, VMBS, SUSC, VHT, RSP, AAPL, ABBV, VEU, ISCF, BSV, FSKR, SPYG, PFG, CMA, PSX, CNP, NLY, VLO, STX, HRB, PEP, HPQ, XRX, KHC, MPC, KEY, PPL, IPG, GILD, WRK, PBCT, CFG, DOW, CSCO, UNM, ESGE, HBI, LYB, VZ, IP, AMZN, BEN, HBAN, MSFT, PRU,

IWM, QUAL, VNQ, SPAB, SPLG, IJH, IJR, VCIT, IUSG, SPDW, HYLB, FPX, BND, SPY, QQQ, VUG, IEMG, SPLV, ESGU, VEA, VTV, ESGD, VTI, STIP, PCY, SPEM, VWO, TSLA, VYM, BIV, IBM, VMBS, SUSC, VHT, RSP, AAPL, ABBV, VEU, ISCF, BSV, FSKR, SPYG, PFG, CMA, PSX, CNP, NLY, VLO, STX, HRB, PEP, HPQ, XRX, KHC, MPC, KEY, PPL, IPG, GILD, WRK, PBCT, CFG, DOW, CSCO, UNM, ESGE, HBI, LYB, VZ, IP, AMZN, BEN, HBAN, MSFT, PRU, Reduced Positions: VBK, VGT, MTUM, AOM, LQD, IEF, MGV, BSCM, BSCL, BIL, AOA, USVM, IVV, ANGL, USMV, INKM, VIG, AOK, VLUE, VBR, JPIN, AOR, PRFZ, MBB, IVZ,

VBK, VGT, MTUM, AOM, LQD, IEF, MGV, BSCM, BSCL, BIL, AOA, USVM, IVV, ANGL, USMV, INKM, VIG, AOK, VLUE, VBR, JPIN, AOR, PRFZ, MBB, IVZ, Sold Out: ICVT, XLG, CWB, VO, PKI, EFG,

For the details of Trilogy Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trilogy+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 818,061 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.05% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,825,707 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,760,796 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 426,776 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,379,027 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 517,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 319,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.63 and $331.66, with an estimated average price of $314.78. The stock is now traded at around $337.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 63,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 229,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 212,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 272,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1984.38%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 83,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 192,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 235.39%. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $95.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 99,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 79.99%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $272.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.