QV Investors Inc. Buys TC Energy Corp, Magna International Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, Sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway

Calgary, A0, based Investment company QV Investors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Magna International Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, Nutrien, AutoZone Inc, sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, TELUS Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QV Investors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, QV Investors Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TRP, MGA,

TRP, MGA, Added Positions: BNS, NTR, TD, AZO, SU, CNC, PCOM, MCK, WFC, UNH, EOG,

BNS, NTR, TD, AZO, SU, CNC, PCOM, MCK, WFC, UNH, EOG, Reduced Positions: RCI, CP, CM, STN, TU, CNI, AXP, DRI, RY, BAC, GIB, BKNG, OTEX, AFL, ENB, CNQ, TECK, SYK, JPM, SLF, MMM, MSM, JNJ, BRK.B, ROST, UNP, GOOGL, NVO, WSM, OZK, FTS, THO, CTXS, CTSH, DIS, AQN, PCAR, ORCL, HD, VZ, WBA, M, CVX, SBUX, PEP, MRK, UL, XOM, L, CMI, CHRW,

RCI, CP, CM, STN, TU, CNI, AXP, DRI, RY, BAC, GIB, BKNG, OTEX, AFL, ENB, CNQ, TECK, SYK, JPM, SLF, MMM, MSM, JNJ, BRK.B, ROST, UNP, GOOGL, NVO, WSM, OZK, FTS, THO, CTXS, CTSH, DIS, AQN, PCAR, ORCL, HD, VZ, WBA, M, CVX, SBUX, PEP, MRK, UL, XOM, L, CMI, CHRW, Sold Out: BAM, MEI, AYI, CW, MLHR, EGOV, IOSP, EIG, PBA, OGS, MNRL,

For the details of QV Investors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qv+investors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Stantec Inc (STN) - 2,056,506 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.95% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,317,513 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04% CGI Inc (GIB) - 1,028,646 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 837,358 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95% Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 3,636,380 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 947,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 485,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,065,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 942,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1480.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Centene Corp by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 283,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Points International Ltd by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 884,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.59 and $46.82, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Employers Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.5 and $43.17, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $23.94 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $27.79.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $11.25 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.