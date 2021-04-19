Goodwin Daniel L Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, International Business Machines Corp, Uber Technologies Inc

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Goodwin Daniel L (Current Portfolio) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Facebook Inc, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, International Business Machines Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Fastly Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodwin Daniel L. As of 2021Q1, Goodwin Daniel L owns 102 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AIRC, SEDG, MHD, AMD, CONE, BIDU, VZ, EVRG, U, BTI, NRZ, AIV, VER, PACB, AMBA, PYPL, GOOGL, VST, NXPI,

AIRC, SEDG, MHD, AMD, CONE, BIDU, VZ, EVRG, U, BTI, NRZ, AIV, VER, PACB, AMBA, PYPL, GOOGL, VST, NXPI, Added Positions: NVDA, FB, SPY, MSFT, FROG, AAPL,

NVDA, FB, SPY, MSFT, FROG, AAPL, Reduced Positions: BABA, RPAI, INTC, NFLX, FDX, CSCO, PEY, AIG, DHC,

BABA, RPAI, INTC, NFLX, FDX, CSCO, PEY, AIG, DHC, Sold Out: IBM, UBER, VBR, FSLY, MUS, AIV, AIV, MUH, 50AA, CYBR, CHNG, RLH,

Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) - 8,346,788 shares, 45.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,763 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 14,110 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) - 252,583 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 27,230 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 57,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $244.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $80.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $210.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 271.82%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $616.105300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 329.03%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.13.