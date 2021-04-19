Marketfield Asset Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI Australia ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Marketfield Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Australia ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Rio Tinto PLC, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marketfield Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Marketfield Asset Management LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 144,410 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 64,416 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.54% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 25,128 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 102,861 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 66,007 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%

Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 221,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 174,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marketfield Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 189.67%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $265.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 43,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marketfield Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 60.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 45,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $37.76.