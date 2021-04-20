Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Zebra Technologies Corp, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Sea, Square Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

Investment company Alta Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zebra Technologies Corp, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Airbnb Inc, sells Sea, Square Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Mastercard Inc, Corning Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZBRA, PYPL, JPM, ABNB, SDGR, SNOW, C, PLTR, SKLZ, ODFL,

ZBRA, PYPL, JPM, ABNB, SDGR, SNOW, C, PLTR, SKLZ, ODFL, Added Positions: BA, SPY, IVE, HON, COST, EMR, SPYG, QUAL, TIP, Z, VB, FVD, JNJ, VO, QQQ, AMD, AAPL, XLF, FMB, OKTA, ZM, FB, LULU, VTV, RWR, RDFN, HD, NEE,

BA, SPY, IVE, HON, COST, EMR, SPYG, QUAL, TIP, Z, VB, FVD, JNJ, VO, QQQ, AMD, AAPL, XLF, FMB, OKTA, ZM, FB, LULU, VTV, RWR, RDFN, HD, NEE, Reduced Positions: SE, TTD, SHOP, USMV, LPSN, SNAP, HUBS, IWF, GO, ETSY, GIS, DXCM, SPLV, GWRE, PG, PEP, VZ, NOBL, EFA, IEFA, KO, VEA,

SE, TTD, SHOP, USMV, LPSN, SNAP, HUBS, IWF, GO, ETSY, GIS, DXCM, SPLV, GWRE, PG, PEP, VZ, NOBL, EFA, IEFA, KO, VEA, Sold Out: SQ, MA, GLW, IAU, GOLD, VMW, WORK, ABT, U, CLX, DOCU, CRWD, SGEN, SWAV,

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 66,757 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 81,482 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 27,332 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 15,829 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,787 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $444.99. The stock is now traded at around $501.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $264.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $150.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $167.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24. The stock is now traded at around $70.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $222.421400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 563.53%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 6,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 151.81%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $143.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 82.02%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.18. The stock is now traded at around $226.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.84. The stock is now traded at around $371.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 56.85%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $85.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.37.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.81.