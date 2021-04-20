Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys Allegion PLC, Merck Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Investment company Heritage Way Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Allegion PLC, Merck Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ALLE, MRK, SNV,
- Added Positions: VEA, VSS, APD, IJH, NOC, MMM, SCHF,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, NKE, ACN, IJR, JPM, TROW, ORCL, CMCSA, BLK, ABBV, AAPL, ADP, INTC, ABT, JNJ, MDT, MSFT, KO, SBUX, NVS, NSC, CL, HON, EFX, ENB, VWO, EMN, PLXP, ADI, CSCO, SCHM, XOM, VXUS,
- Sold Out: D, PFE, IBM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,415 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 240,828 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 73,421 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,584 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 49,163 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $107.01 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $115.53. The stock is now traded at around $132.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 19,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 29,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.
