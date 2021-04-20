>
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys Allegion PLC, Merck Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, International Business Machines Corp

April 20, 2021 | About: ALLE +0.08% MRK +1.17% SNV -4.86% D +1.74% PFE +0.26% IBM +3.79%

Investment company Heritage Way Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Allegion PLC, Merck Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+way+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,415 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 240,828 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 73,421 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,584 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 49,163 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $107.01 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $115.53. The stock is now traded at around $132.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 19,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 29,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.



