Coho Partners, Ltd. Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Dollar General Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells The Kroger Co, Aflac Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

April 20, 2021 | About: DG +0.72% RPM +0.33% EMQQ -1.44% TMO -1.08% GDXJ +1.11% GDX +1.15% IWD -0.92% SPY -0.73% XLP +0.55% IVV -0.73% BMTC -6.43% ABBV +0.39%

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Coho Partners, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Dollar General Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, RPM International Inc, sells The Kroger Co, Aflac Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Quest Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coho Partners, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Coho Partners, Ltd. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coho Partners, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coho+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coho Partners, Ltd.
  1. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,630,345 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 2,464,143 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  3. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 5,138,536 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 744,503 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  5. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 1,343,015 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $482.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 316,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 83,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $218.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,165,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 87,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 69,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coho Partners, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Coho Partners, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Coho Partners, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coho Partners, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coho Partners, Ltd. keeps buying

