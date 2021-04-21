S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Apple Inc

Investment company S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, The Walt Disney Co, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Apple Inc, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TMO, DIS, ESGU, IVV, MMM, IEFA, EFG, CMI, NOC,

TMO, DIS, ESGU, IVV, MMM, IEFA, EFG, CMI, NOC, Added Positions: AMZN, BSCM, MOAT, NEE, LMT, COST, BUD, D, FB, MCD, DD, IWF, ENB, IWD, APD, ACN, IFF, MDT, LIN,

AMZN, BSCM, MOAT, NEE, LMT, COST, BUD, D, FB, MCD, DD, IWF, ENB, IWD, APD, ACN, IFF, MDT, LIN, Reduced Positions: BSCL, BSJL, AAPL, MSFT, SCHX, VLO, CVS, CTVA, IJR, IJH, USB, MRK, INTC, JLL, IBM, SBUX, GOOGL, A, MA, HON, UNH, PEP, BRK.B, RTX, ECL, V, DUK, JNJ, GD, PG,

BSCL, BSJL, AAPL, MSFT, SCHX, VLO, CVS, CTVA, IJR, IJH, USB, MRK, INTC, JLL, IBM, SBUX, GOOGL, A, MA, HON, UNH, PEP, BRK.B, RTX, ECL, V, DUK, JNJ, GD, PG, Sold Out: DBEF, KO, CL, WMT, F,

For the details of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.e.e.d.+planning+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 493,217 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,399 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,064 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.90% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 91,792 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,920 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.58%

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $480.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $200.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.90%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3362.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 493,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 91,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 51,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $374.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $36.45, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.11%. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.25%. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC still held 92,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 81.92%. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC still held 26,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.11%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.65%. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC still held 68,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.58%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC still held 20,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 25.55%. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC still held 40,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 21.81%. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC still held 56,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.