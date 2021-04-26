Monticello Wealth Management, Llc Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Muni

Investment company Monticello Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monticello Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Monticello Wealth Management, Llc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USFR, TPL, SCZ, CSWI, LUV, VONG, NKE, EFX, SNPS, IJH, SCHX, XLK, VCIT, PHM, WMT, GOOGL, JPM, WFC, CSWC, XLY, XLF, XLV, ABT, DVY, BABA, BNFT, MA, TGT, MLM, GS, NEE, CSCO, BMY,

T, GSLC, USIG, IGSB, MBB, VEA, SHM, GSIE, IGLB, VTWO, MGK, HYMB, VMBS, IEMG, AAPL, VCLT, MSFT, IVV, VUG, AMZN, CFR, SCHZ, FNDF, IWD, SPY, IWR, IWF, HD, DIS, JNJ, EEM, DWAS, BNDX, MMM, PFE, VTI, FB, PYPL, PSK, PGX, XOM, IUSB, IDV, QQQ, PFF, KO, MRK, CAT, GOOG, INTC, VTV, PG, Reduced Positions: GOVT, MTUM, AGG, QUAL, BAB, MGC, SPTL, FLRN, SUB, IQLT, SRLN, EFG, EFAV, USMV, PCY, PZA, MCD, JPST, DLN, EMB, SHYG, IMTM, SPLV, XMLV, VBK, PEP, VOT, LOW, IWM, MINT, IJR, UNP, VB, TFI, DE, ALG, CVX, SPYV, SLY, SCHM, NEAR, NVS, ORCL, SCHO, KMI,

For the details of MONTICELLO WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monticello+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

AT&T Inc (T) - 14,027 shares, 33.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 527,365 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 483,634 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.61% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 698,012 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.82% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 360,143 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 181,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1577.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.67 and $138.33, with an estimated average price of $126.93. The stock is now traded at around $141.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $236.08 and $261.57, with an estimated average price of $249.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.628600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 698,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 91.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 401,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1689.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 126,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 97.38%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 120,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 702.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 126,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 77.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 182,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Synlogic Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $5.05, with an estimated average price of $3.81.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Athersys Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $2.77, with an estimated average price of $2.09.