McAdam, LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company McAdam, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McAdam, LLC. As of 2021Q1, McAdam, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $662 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MCD, MRNA, SAVA, TSN, UNP, EMB, MAR, IWF, TLT, HEPA,

MCD, MRNA, SAVA, TSN, UNP, EMB, MAR, IWF, TLT, HEPA, Added Positions: SCHZ, SCHG, SCHX, SCHF, FNDX, VOE, SPTL, VOT, SCHC, SCHE, TFI, VBR, VBK, SCHR, XLG, MUB, CORP, SCHP, XBI, HYG, BKLN, GSLC, GOOGL, VGT, SHM, AAPL, PGX, HYMB, PIN, AMZN, AGG, SCHD, VTI, VZ, XLY, SCHM, SHYG, FB, JNJ, BMY, BA, BIIB, BAC, PYPL, T, GMDA, IVV, BSV, AXP, MMM, KO, CMCSA, XOM, SUB, NEE, MRK, MSFT, NKE, ORCL, SBUX, DIS, V, GOOG, SENS, PSK, PSTH,

SCHZ, SCHG, SCHX, SCHF, FNDX, VOE, SPTL, VOT, SCHC, SCHE, TFI, VBR, VBK, SCHR, XLG, MUB, CORP, SCHP, XBI, HYG, BKLN, GSLC, GOOGL, VGT, SHM, AAPL, PGX, HYMB, PIN, AMZN, AGG, SCHD, VTI, VZ, XLY, SCHM, SHYG, FB, JNJ, BMY, BA, BIIB, BAC, PYPL, T, GMDA, IVV, BSV, AXP, MMM, KO, CMCSA, XOM, SUB, NEE, MRK, MSFT, NKE, ORCL, SBUX, DIS, V, GOOG, SENS, PSK, PSTH, Reduced Positions: MDYG, FNDA, QQQ, FNDE, SLYV, RSP, VOO, SLYG, PPL, VIAC, TSLA, SCHA, CWB, INTC, VB, AIA, DKNG, PENN, NVDA, DT, IXUS, TTOO, PCY, LPTX, ABBV, VSTM, TJX, PG, VIG, VUG, XLV,

MDYG, FNDA, QQQ, FNDE, SLYV, RSP, VOO, SLYG, PPL, VIAC, TSLA, SCHA, CWB, INTC, VB, AIA, DKNG, PENN, NVDA, DT, IXUS, TTOO, PCY, LPTX, ABBV, VSTM, TJX, PG, VIG, VUG, XLV, Sold Out: SCHB, LIT, EMQQ, PFE, QDEL, SO, VIS, GE,

For the details of McAdam, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcadam%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 911,091 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 1,475,100 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 516,794 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,069,528 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.91% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,284,928 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $177.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 353,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 104.06%. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $229.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.94%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 117,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 61.22%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $292.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

McAdam, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 70.76%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. McAdam, LLC still held 1,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.73%. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. McAdam, LLC still held 1,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC reduced to a holding in PPL Corp by 48.38%. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $29.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. McAdam, LLC still held 7,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 28%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. McAdam, LLC still held 8,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC reduced to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 24.7%. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. McAdam, LLC still held 4,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McAdam, LLC reduced to a holding in Leap Therapeutics Inc by 44.28%. The sale prices were between $1.82 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.39. The stock is now traded at around $1.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. McAdam, LLC still held 18,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.