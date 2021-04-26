New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company New Mexico Educational Retirement Board (Current Portfolio) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Capri Holdings, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. As of 2021Q1, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 906 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NXPI, CLF, NBIX, CPRI, AIRC, BRKS, WD5A, YETI, VNT, CNXC, LUMN, STAA, IRDM, AMKR, PRG, NOV,
- Added Positions: IFF, COP, BLDR, FLS, GS, SLG, XRX, CREE, MPW, XPO, SBNY, X, CFX, SYNH, JHG,
- Reduced Positions: ENPH, AAPL, TRMB, MPWR, GNRC, CZR, PENN, DD, BLK, LLY, ACM,
- Sold Out: EV, TIF, CXO, CYTH, AZD, WPX, EPC, HNI, OI, PBH, FTI, NO8,
These are the top 5 holdings of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 994,364 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 475,247 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,965 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 152,050 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,981 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio.
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $205.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 80,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $98.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $87.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 127.96%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.82%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 85,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 178.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 76.10%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 158.22%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 174.76%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (AZD)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.Sold Out: (CXO)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: (WPX)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.
