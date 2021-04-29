Logo
Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasu

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tempus+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC
  1. General Electric Co (GE) - 751,587 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 234,180 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.63%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 37,284 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,438 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  5. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 102,340 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.26%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 37,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 26,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 30,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 14,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 26,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 7,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 102,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.686700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 95.70%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $233.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC. Also check out:

1. Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC keeps buying

