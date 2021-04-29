Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasu

New Purchases: JNK, VYM, VYMI, VOE, IVW, VB, IJK, VIGI, GNR, DBC, SPEM, VBR, DVY, FDN, VSS, IWO, WFC, ATVI, COP, VIG, EA, NOBL, NEAR,

JNK, VYM, VYMI, VOE, IVW, VB, IJK, VIGI, GNR, DBC, SPEM, VBR, DVY, FDN, VSS, IWO, WFC, ATVI, COP, VIG, EA, NOBL, NEAR, Added Positions: SPIP, PFE, T, QQQ, PEP, BABA, AMZN, VTRS, WM, SPTM, FB, MRK, AMGN, XLK, XBI, CIBR, REGL, DSI, JNJ, MJ, RTX, CVS, STZ, PTLC, IGV, VZ, PKW, AOA, AAPL, GSK, BMY, BRK.B, F, IBM, V,

SPIP, PFE, T, QQQ, PEP, BABA, AMZN, VTRS, WM, SPTM, FB, MRK, AMGN, XLK, XBI, CIBR, REGL, DSI, JNJ, MJ, RTX, CVS, STZ, PTLC, IGV, VZ, PKW, AOA, AAPL, GSK, BMY, BRK.B, F, IBM, V, Reduced Positions: IBND, SPTS, SPAB, EBND, TSLA, GE, INTC, TGT, PTNQ, C,

IBND, SPTS, SPAB, EBND, TSLA, GE, INTC, TGT, PTNQ, C, Sold Out: MXIM, WMT, DIA,

Investment company Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tempus+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

General Electric Co (GE) - 751,587 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 234,180 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.63% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 37,284 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,438 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 102,340 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.26%

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 37,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 26,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 30,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 14,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 26,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 7,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 102,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.686700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 95.70%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $233.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.