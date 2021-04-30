ARGA Investment Management, LP Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, UBS Group AG, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Sells Baidu Inc, Capri Holdings, Silicon Motion Technology Corp

New Purchases: PBR, MMM, SAVE, IFF, NEM, CCL, SKM,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company ARGA Investment Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, UBS Group AG, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Gilead Sciences Inc, 3M Co, sells Baidu Inc, Capri Holdings, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, CNH Industrial NV, Momo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARGA Investment Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, ARGA Investment Management, LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 2,521,069 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 4,325,793 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 2,498,345 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.86% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 2,026,972 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Weibo Corp (WB) - 2,152,530 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.08%

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 11,616,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 104.08%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 5,562,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 63.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.49 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 4,857,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 246.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 96,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in General Electric Co by 83.53%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 341,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $55.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $260.83.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $47.19 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $57.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in CNH Industrial NV. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $14.41.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $41.56, with an estimated average price of $38.89.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.26.