DDD Partners, LLC Buys Target Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Magna International Inc, Sells Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA

Investment company DDD Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Target Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Magna International Inc, VMware Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DDD Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DDD Partners, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $586 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 160,955 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 293,671 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,280 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 3,323,353 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) - 3,145,597 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.13%

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 50,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 99,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 56,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 43,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 23,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Atlas Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 330,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3061.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 132,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 180.38%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 222,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 818,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.