DDD Partners, LLC Buys Target Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Magna International Inc, Sells Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DDD Partners, LLC Buys Target Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Magna International Inc, Sells Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DDD Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Magna International Inc, VMware Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DDD Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DDD Partners, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $586 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DDD Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ddd+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DDD Partners, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 160,955 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 293,671 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,280 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  4. Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 3,323,353 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  5. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) - 3,145,597 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.13%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 50,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 99,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 56,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 43,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 23,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlas Corp (ATCO)

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Atlas Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 330,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3061.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 132,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 180.38%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 222,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 818,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of DDD Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. DDD Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DDD Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DDD Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DDD Partners, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider