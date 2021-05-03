DDD Partners, LLC Buys Target Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Magna International Inc, Sells Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA

- New Purchases: TGT, MGA, VMW, GLD, SNOW, ATCO, IAU, XOM, BHP, BAC, SNAP, VTI,
- Added Positions: SCHD, EDIT, ORI, AGG, SCHO, IGSB, BRK.B, IGIB, AAPL, SCHP, JNJ, CSCO, AM, ATVI, SLG, CB, SBUX, NVS, NWPX, SJM, GD, PYPL, GOOG, SCHX, INTC, SCHV, GDX, GNTX, ACN, SPY, SCHZ, ADPT, GO, TWLO, SCHH, SCHF, SCHE, FNDF,
- Reduced Positions: RYAM, ETN, SPOT, MSFT, SCHA, FNDA,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 160,955 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 293,671 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,280 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 3,323,353 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) - 3,145,597 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.13%
DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 50,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 99,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 56,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 43,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 23,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlas Corp (ATCO)
DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Atlas Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 330,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3061.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 132,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 180.38%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 222,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 818,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.
