Fishman Jay A Ltd Buys AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells LKQ Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fishman Jay A Ltd Buys AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells LKQ Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fishman Jay A Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, General Motors Co, sells LKQ Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fishman Jay A Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Fishman Jay A Ltd owns 92 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FISHMAN JAY A LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fishman+jay+a+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FISHMAN JAY A LTD
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,263,727 shares, 20.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,372 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,680 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  4. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 513,045 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 245,952 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $351.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $140.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 93.81%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 66,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 74,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 205.79%. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 149.02%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $214.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in General Motors Co by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.413000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of FISHMAN JAY A LTD. Also check out:

1. FISHMAN JAY A LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. FISHMAN JAY A LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FISHMAN JAY A LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FISHMAN JAY A LTD keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider