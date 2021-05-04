Fishman Jay A Ltd Buys AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells LKQ Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: COP, EXP, GS,

COP, EXP, GS, Added Positions: ABBV, BMY, DOCU, J, VB, GM, MSFT, IEMG, ORCL, MAR, SBUX, DIS, ZTS, NEE, DHR, BAC, F, BAM,

ABBV, BMY, DOCU, J, VB, GM, MSFT, IEMG, ORCL, MAR, SBUX, DIS, ZTS, NEE, DHR, BAC, F, BAM, Reduced Positions: FB, RTX, AAPL, PFE, BX, AMZN, GOOGL, TJX, SYK, XPO, BA, JPM, MRK, VTRS, HD, CSCO, DEO, TWI, MCO, MIC, OTIS, CARR, INTC, EFA, IBB, MO, IJH, UNP, TXT, PG, PEP, GD, BRK.B,

FB, RTX, AAPL, PFE, BX, AMZN, GOOGL, TJX, SYK, XPO, BA, JPM, MRK, VTRS, HD, CSCO, DEO, TWI, MCO, MIC, OTIS, CARR, INTC, EFA, IBB, MO, IJH, UNP, TXT, PG, PEP, GD, BRK.B, Sold Out: LKQ, VV, IEFA,

Investment company Fishman Jay A Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, General Motors Co, sells LKQ Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fishman Jay A Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Fishman Jay A Ltd owns 92 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FISHMAN JAY A LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fishman+jay+a+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,263,727 shares, 20.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,372 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,680 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 513,045 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 245,952 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $351.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $140.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 93.81%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 66,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 74,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 205.79%. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 149.02%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $214.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in General Motors Co by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.413000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3.

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66.

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.