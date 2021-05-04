Fishman Jay A Ltd Buys AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells LKQ Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: COP, EXP, GS,
- Added Positions: ABBV, BMY, DOCU, J, VB, GM, MSFT, IEMG, ORCL, MAR, SBUX, DIS, ZTS, NEE, DHR, BAC, F, BAM,
- Reduced Positions: FB, RTX, AAPL, PFE, BX, AMZN, GOOGL, TJX, SYK, XPO, BA, JPM, MRK, VTRS, HD, CSCO, DEO, TWI, MCO, MIC, OTIS, CARR, INTC, EFA, IBB, MO, IJH, UNP, TXT, PG, PEP, GD, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: LKQ, VV, IEFA,
For the details of FISHMAN JAY A LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fishman+jay+a+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FISHMAN JAY A LTD
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,263,727 shares, 20.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,372 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,680 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 513,045 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 245,952 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $351.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $140.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 93.81%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 66,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 74,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 205.79%. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 149.02%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $214.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in General Motors Co by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.413000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3.Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of FISHMAN JAY A LTD. Also check out:
1. FISHMAN JAY A LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. FISHMAN JAY A LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FISHMAN JAY A LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FISHMAN JAY A LTD keeps buying