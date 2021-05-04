Logo
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, WisdomTree Inter

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Springfield, MO, based Investment company SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signalpoint+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC
  1. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 53,855 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,644 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 32,808 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,591 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.57%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 53,017 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.04%
New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.158200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $556.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 53,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 194.98%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 75,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.238200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 75,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 124.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

Sold Out: WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (DIM)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $63.52 and $67.7, with an estimated average price of $65.97.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $26.27 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $29.48.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC.U)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.47.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86.



