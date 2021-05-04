SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, WisdomTree Inter

New Purchases: VTV, SCHE, SCHC, AGG, FEX, VBR, VB, DE, FXU, FXN, SAM, SCHH, QTEC, APPS, LLY, CLX, CBRL, PYPL, TROW, MDY, PAYX, LRCX, CMI, MO, MGLDF,

VTV, SCHE, SCHC, AGG, FEX, VBR, VB, DE, FXU, FXN, SAM, SCHH, QTEC, APPS, LLY, CLX, CBRL, PYPL, TROW, MDY, PAYX, LRCX, CMI, MO, MGLDF, Added Positions: ORLY, FVD, FIXD, LMBS, ARKK, SPIB, ARKG, FTSM, AMZN, XLG, AAPL, VTI, VCSH, T, IAU, FEP, BRK.B, QQQ, PTH, PTF, JKHY, QCOM, FTC, WMT, PEP, DVY, DIA, TSLA, BND, UNH, FDN, SPY, FTA, FB, FXG, LOW, NVDA, PG, HD, ABBV, BA, KMB, JNJ, JPM, FXR, FXZ, SCHP, NEE, TGT, EPD, MUNI, INTC, IDXX, HON, PUI, SHY, AMGN, MRK, USB, MA, PFE, EMR, BABA, DCUE, CAT, BMY, COST, DLS, FEM, AVGOP.PFD, IP, BAX, NVS, LMT, V, DIS, VZ, O, HSY, XOM, TXN,

ORLY, FVD, FIXD, LMBS, ARKK, SPIB, ARKG, FTSM, AMZN, XLG, AAPL, VTI, VCSH, T, IAU, FEP, BRK.B, QQQ, PTH, PTF, JKHY, QCOM, FTC, WMT, PEP, DVY, DIA, TSLA, BND, UNH, FDN, SPY, FTA, FB, FXG, LOW, NVDA, PG, HD, ABBV, BA, KMB, JNJ, JPM, FXR, FXZ, SCHP, NEE, TGT, EPD, MUNI, INTC, IDXX, HON, PUI, SHY, AMGN, MRK, USB, MA, PFE, EMR, BABA, DCUE, CAT, BMY, COST, DLS, FEM, AVGOP.PFD, IP, BAX, NVS, LMT, V, DIS, VZ, O, HSY, XOM, TXN, Reduced Positions: VNQ, SCHO, HYG, LQD, MSFT, RYT, IEF, TLT, SCHR, TIP, DRW, BLV, CWB, BIV, FXL, JPST, SO, BIDU, FBT, PSK, FXH, PSP, DLN, FXD, PKW, SPYG, SCHG, SPYV, SHYG, VYM, ABT, FXO, DGRO, USA, RTX, ORCL, MMP, F, AXP,

VNQ, SCHO, HYG, LQD, MSFT, RYT, IEF, TLT, SCHR, TIP, DRW, BLV, CWB, BIV, FXL, JPST, SO, BIDU, FBT, PSK, FXH, PSP, DLN, FXD, PKW, SPYG, SCHG, SPYV, SHYG, VYM, ABT, FXO, DGRO, USA, RTX, ORCL, MMP, F, AXP, Sold Out: RPG, DIM, DON, DES, IPOC.U, DEM, PM, DTH, FPE,

Springfield, MO, based Investment company SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signalpoint+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 53,855 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,644 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 32,808 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,591 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.57% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 53,017 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.04%

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.158200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $556.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 53,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 194.98%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 75,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.238200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 75,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 124.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $63.52 and $67.7, with an estimated average price of $65.97.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $26.27 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $29.48.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.47.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86.