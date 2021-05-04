Hussman Strategic Advisors Exits Century Communities, Malibu Boats

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hussman Strategic Advisors Exits Century Communities, Malibu Boats

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter, which ended on March 31.

Century Communities

The firm's Century Communities Inc. (

CCS, Financial) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.88%.

3af2a838d1bf6093d03850f5e38385d4.png

The U.S. construction company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and an enterprise value of $3.32 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.95% and return on assets of 7.69% are outperforming 75% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.34.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.33% of outstanding shares, followed by

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%.

Michaels Companies

The firm exited its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. (

MIK, Financial), impacting the portfolio by -0.70%.

560785491a0ace1c5770b82d6618a146.pngThe arts and crafts specialty retailer has a market cap of $3.14 billion and an enterprise value of $36.15 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on assets of 7.07% is outperforming 81% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is below the industry median of 0.56.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include

Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.88% of outstanding shares, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.35% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.37%.

Malibu Boats

The firm closed its position in Malibu Boats Inc. (

MBUU, Financial). The trade had an impact of -0.67% on the portfolio.

3b2f4fb72eb6adc7ee93ed8cef2b9bc2.png

The company, which manufactures power boats, has a market cap of $1.80 billion and an enterprise value of $1.95 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.32% and return on assets of 0.13% are outperforming 95% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.14.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 4.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Royce with 0.64% and

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

2U

The firm curbed its position in 2U Inc. (

TWOU, Financial) by 75%, impacting the portfolio by -0.65%.

66c0ae4550a94aa4d70bfd822f092a63.png

The company, which provides educational technology services, has a market cap of $2.90 billion and an enterprise value of $2.77 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -27.48% and return on assets of -16.16% are underperforming 89% of companies in the education industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.38.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 18.30% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

Super Micro Computer

The firm exited its position in Super Micro Computer Inc. (

SMCI, Financial), impacting the portfolio by -0.63%.

f876183416718d368e89928fdc56dc34.png

The company, which provides high-performance server technology services, has a market cap of $1.66 billion and an enterprise value of $1.61 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on assets of 4.71% is outperforming 64% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 4.53.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.97% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.44%.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Hussman's firm curbed the position in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (

DKS, Financial) by 74.42%, impacting the portfolio by -0.62%.

4d050ad506f82c15cf3f301071b590fd.png

The company, which retails athletic apparel, footwear and equipment for sports, has a market cap of $7.49 billion and an enterprise value of $8.98 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.07% and return on assets of 7.17% are outperforming 81% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.53.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 0.52% of outstanding shares, Heebner with 0.34% and

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.