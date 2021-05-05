Washington Capital Management Inc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Albemarle Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: DD, KAR, VNT, NGVT, GEF, MUSA, ST, SHOO, CLDR, YEXT, BLKB, VTRS, COTY, LCII,
- Added Positions: MDT, SPLK, HIG, BAX, MRK, FCN, CCMP, FAF, C, CW, IBM, MCK, LITE, FMC, JACK, GSK, T, CSCO, INGR, SLB, VZ, BWA, AEM,
- Reduced Positions: ALB, GOOG, VTI, AZO, BJ, CR, MKSI, XLNX, FITB, SEE, NTNX, HAL, ACIW, JPM, PNC,
- Sold Out: VIAC, KR, CMD, SNPS, TTWO, PD, AKAM, DG, PINS, SUMO,
These are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 90,558 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 19,416 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,819 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 8,025 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio.
- FMC Corp (FMC) - 17,105 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 11,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)
Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Ingevity Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Greif Inc (GEF)
Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Greif Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.16 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)
Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Murphy USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.45 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $129.18. The stock is now traded at around $139.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 97.30%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 63.46%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $119.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $180.91, with an estimated average price of $166.12. The stock is now traded at around $175.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.Sold Out: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)
Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.Reduced: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Washington Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 49.75%. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $162.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Washington Capital Management Inc still held 8,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Washington Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.33%. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2354.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Washington Capital Management Inc still held 717 shares as of 2021-03-31.
