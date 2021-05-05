Logo
Washington Capital Management Inc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Albemarle Corp, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Washington Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, Medtronic PLC, Vontier Corp, Ingevity Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Albemarle Corp, Alphabet Inc, The Kroger Co, Cantel Medical Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Washington Capital Management Inc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WASHINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 90,558 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 19,416 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,819 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 8,025 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio.
  5. FMC Corp (FMC) - 17,105 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 11,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Ingevity Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Greif Inc (GEF)

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Greif Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.16 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Murphy USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.45 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $129.18. The stock is now traded at around $139.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 97.30%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 63.46%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $119.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $180.91, with an estimated average price of $166.12. The stock is now traded at around $175.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Sold Out: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.

Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Reduced: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Washington Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 49.75%. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $162.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Washington Capital Management Inc still held 8,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Washington Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.33%. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2354.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Washington Capital Management Inc still held 717 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WASHINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider