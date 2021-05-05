Cortland Associates Inc Buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Cintas Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cortland Associates Inc Buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Cintas Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cortland Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Airbnb Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Cintas Corp, AbbVie Inc, TransUnion during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cortland Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cortland Associates Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $870 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cortland+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 265,552 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 357,045 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 33,235 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  4. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 1,038,566 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 212,717 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.05%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 40,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $497.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $848.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $256.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 154.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 117,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1637.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 17,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider