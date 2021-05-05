Cortland Associates Inc Buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Cintas Corp

New Purchases: ABNB, MDY, ISRG, IWM, COHR, HD,

Investment company Cortland Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Airbnb Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Cintas Corp, AbbVie Inc, TransUnion during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cortland Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cortland Associates Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $870 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 265,552 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Visa Inc (V) - 357,045 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 33,235 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 1,038,566 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 212,717 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.05%

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 40,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $497.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $848.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $256.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 154.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 117,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1637.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 17,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54.

Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.

Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.