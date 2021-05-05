Cortland Associates Inc Buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Cintas Corp

- New Purchases: ABNB, MDY, ISRG, IWM, COHR, HD,
- Added Positions: FNV, TPL, IVV, AMZN, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, WDAY, CI, GOOG, AAPL, CSCO,
- Sold Out: CTAS, ABBV, TRU,
These are the top 5 holdings of CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 265,552 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Visa Inc (V) - 357,045 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 33,235 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 1,038,566 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 212,717 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.05%
Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 40,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $497.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $848.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $256.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 154.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 117,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1637.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 17,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.
