Jensen Investment Management Inc Buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Waste Management Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells VF Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp, Teradata Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Jensen Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Waste Management Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Copart Inc, sells VF Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp, Teradata Corp, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jensen Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Jensen Investment Management Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jensen+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,571,884 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 387,010 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.89%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 5,409,693 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 4,421,248 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  5. 3M Co (MMM) - 3,515,791 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $338.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 17844.89%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 737,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 40.43%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,817,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,216,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 60.17%. The purchase prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87. The stock is now traded at around $99.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Copart Inc by 69.34%. The purchase prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $120.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Sold Out: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73.



Author's Avatar

insider