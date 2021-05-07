Jensen Investment Management Inc Buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Waste Management Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells VF Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp, Teradata Corp

New Purchases: FDS,

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Jensen Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Waste Management Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Copart Inc, sells VF Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp, Teradata Corp, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jensen Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Jensen Investment Management Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,571,884 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 387,010 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.89% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 5,409,693 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 4,421,248 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% 3M Co (MMM) - 3,515,791 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $338.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 17844.89%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 737,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 40.43%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,817,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,216,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 60.17%. The purchase prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87. The stock is now traded at around $99.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Copart Inc by 69.34%. The purchase prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $120.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73.