Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Baidu Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Jumia Technologies AG, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BIDU, ABBV, ORCL, MO, WHR, BX, BATRA, COP, PEP, XLV,
- Added Positions: FB, SNBR, DGRO, JNJ, PHYS, VGK, UNH, RA, DVY, VWO, FDX, GOOGL, VZ, MDT, CSCO, ABNB, MCD, HD, SBUX, JPM, IDV, MMM, IEMG, V, CVS, IVV, LAND, GS, PYPL, VEEV, IEUR, XOM, PG, TSLA, FRA, DSL, KMI, MA, EPD, STZ, AMT, T,
- Reduced Positions: JMIA, JPST, PTON, GIS, KKR, GE, TGT, FAX, MOO,
- Sold Out: NIE, RICK, MIK,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 115,807 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,226 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 81,992 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 212,068 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,552 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $195.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.425400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $247.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.042500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 202.33%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $321.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 12,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $17.74 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $312.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $154.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.Sold Out: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $53.9.Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.
