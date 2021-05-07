Logo
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Baidu Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Jumia Technologies AG, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Baidu Inc, AbbVie Inc, Oracle Corp, Altria Group Inc, sells AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Jumia Technologies AG, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, The Michaels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schwarz+dygos+wheeler+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 115,807 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,226 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  3. Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 81,992 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 212,068 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,552 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $195.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.425400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $247.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.042500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 202.33%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $321.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 12,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $17.74 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $312.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $154.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $53.9.

Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.



