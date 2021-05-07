HC Advisors, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: MO, VZ, TINV, PDD, TINV.U, CVX, PLRX, VYM, BX, GPC, PM, T, PASG, GE,
- Added Positions: BAC, JPM, FDL, SCHD, SCHZ, IXP, DES, SCHG, AMZN, VEU, NGD, SCHF, SCHM, CRSP, MSFT, BHVN, HD, DAL, SCHA, VDC, AAPL, PAAS, PFE, PHYS, CMCSA, ASND,
- Reduced Positions: CYTK, IYF, IYW, GOOGL, IEF, SCHP, IYH, SCHE, AEM, CSCO, KL, APLS, EQX, INTC, AWP, BDTX,
- Sold Out: RETA, SRPT, TGTX, COGT, MTCH, BNTX, FIS, CLDX, ETNB, GNOG, SILV, HDGE, AKBA,
For the details of HC Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hc+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HC Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 120,495 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 363,965 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL) - 365,893 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.48%
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 224,483 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 55,321 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV)
HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $134.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV.U)
HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 461.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.082600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 42,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 253.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.164300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 63,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Gold Inc (NGD)
HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in New Gold Inc by 126.12%. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 85,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.Sold Out: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)
HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of HC Advisors, LLC.
