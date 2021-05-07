Logo
HC Advisors, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HC Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Altria Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, Cogent Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HC Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HC Advisors, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HC Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hc+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HC Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 120,495 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  2. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 363,965 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  3. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL) - 365,893 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.48%
  4. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 224,483 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 55,321 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV)

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $134.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV.U)

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 461.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.082600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 42,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 253.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.164300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 63,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New Gold Inc (NGD)

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in New Gold Inc by 126.12%. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 85,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Sold Out: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of HC Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. HC Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HC Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HC Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HC Advisors, LLC keeps buying
