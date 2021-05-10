Hutchinson Capital Management Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Carnival Corp, Sells Intel Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Costco Wholesale Corp

New Purchases: CCL,

Investment company Hutchinson Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Carnival Corp, sells Intel Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hutchinson Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Hutchinson Capital Management owns 68 stocks with a total value of $401 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 700,344 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 91,214 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,650 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Markel Corp (MKL) - 16,181 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 192,013 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 61.58%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $167.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 77,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 92.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $55.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.