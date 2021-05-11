Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Energy Recovery Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New Purchases: IFF, AMZN, VTRS, BABA, BA, BHVN, KO, CRM, AXTA, MRNA, AMGN, BEP,

Elkhorn, NE, based Investment company Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Boeing Co, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Energy Recovery Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Acacia Research Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q1, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owns 44 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elkhorn+partners+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 4,208,000 shares, 53.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 22,140 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 50 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 63,700 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Cadiz Inc (CDZI) - 303,500 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $221.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 283.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 54.76%. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $16.51.