Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Energy Recovery Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Elkhorn, NE, based Investment company Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Boeing Co, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Energy Recovery Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Acacia Research Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q1, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owns 44 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elkhorn+partners+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
  1. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 4,208,000 shares, 53.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  2. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 22,140 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 50 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 63,700 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  5. Cadiz Inc (CDZI) - 303,500 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $221.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 283.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 54.76%. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $16.51.



Author's Avatar

