Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, KBR Inc, CoreLogic Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Slack Technologies Inc, GrubHub Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, KBR Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owns 49 stocks with a total value of $958 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boussard+%26+gavaudan+investment+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,033,830 shares, 25.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.94%
  2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 708,375 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) - 5,026,530 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 5,198,384 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28%
  5. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,733,333 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.60%
New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.8. The stock is now traded at around $171.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.37%. The holding were 708,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.34%. The holding were 5,026,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 766,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 2,464,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 246,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 121,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 333.93%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $217.78. The stock is now traded at around $264.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 277,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 215.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,733,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.3.

Sold Out: KBR Inc (KBR)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.87.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Sold Out: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd (THBR)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.63.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP. Also check out:

1. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP keeps buying
insider

insider