Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, KBR Inc, CoreLogic Inc

- New Purchases: ALXN, BPY, GRUB, GLUU, MRK, XLNX, DISCK, EGOV, HIG, AVAN, RTP, OACB, OHPAU, IPOD, IPOF, MSGE, MRACU,
- Added Positions: WLTW, WORK, LBRDK,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, CSTM, CLGX, SFTW, ALUS, SCPE, WPF, AACQ, TGNA, AMBC,
- Sold Out: DD, KBR, CCIV, IPG, THBR, JWS, DFHT,
For the details of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boussard+%26+gavaudan+investment+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,033,830 shares, 25.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.94%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 708,375 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) - 5,026,530 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 5,198,384 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28%
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,733,333 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.60%
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.8. The stock is now traded at around $171.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.37%. The holding were 708,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.34%. The holding were 5,026,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 766,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 2,464,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 246,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 121,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 333.93%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $217.78. The stock is now traded at around $264.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 277,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 215.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,733,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.3.Sold Out: KBR Inc (KBR)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.87.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.55.Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.3.Sold Out: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd (THBR)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.63.Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP. Also check out:
1. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP keeps buying