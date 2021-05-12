Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, KBR Inc, CoreLogic Inc

New Purchases: ALXN, BPY, GRUB, GLUU, MRK, XLNX, DISCK, EGOV, HIG, AVAN, RTP, OACB, OHPAU, IPOD, IPOF, MSGE, MRACU,

London, X0, based Investment company Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Slack Technologies Inc, GrubHub Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, KBR Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owns 49 stocks with a total value of $958 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,033,830 shares, 25.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.94% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 708,375 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) - 5,026,530 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Constellium SE (CSTM) - 5,198,384 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,733,333 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.60%

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.8. The stock is now traded at around $171.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.37%. The holding were 708,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.34%. The holding were 5,026,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 766,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 2,464,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 246,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 121,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 333.93%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $217.78. The stock is now traded at around $264.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 277,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 215.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,733,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.3.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.87.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.63.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19.