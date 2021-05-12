Palladiem, Llc Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, ARK Innovation ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

New Purchases: SHV, SCHF, IBUY, IHI, LOW, EWZ,

SHV, SCHF, IBUY, IHI, LOW, EWZ, Added Positions: GEM, IUSB, IEI, JPST, ANGL, MNA, ACWV, QUAL,

GEM, IUSB, IEI, JPST, ANGL, MNA, ACWV, QUAL, Reduced Positions: ARKK, MCHI, EWT, EWY, MSFT, INDA, IWF, QLTA, SPHD, AAPL, GOOG, SPY, GOOGL, NVO, AMZN, V, MBB, FB, TSM, SE,

ARKK, MCHI, EWT, EWY, MSFT, INDA, IWF, QLTA, SPHD, AAPL, GOOG, SPY, GOOGL, NVO, AMZN, V, MBB, FB, TSM, SE, Sold Out: GLDM, FIVG, AAXJ, QAI, CSM, QTWO, ARWR, RARE, ITOT, CRM,

Malvern, PA, based Investment company Palladiem, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, ARK Innovation ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palladiem, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Palladiem, Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PALLADIEM, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palladiem%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 124,741 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 79,638 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.75% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 241,463 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 83,405 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 214,919 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.44%. The holding were 124,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.86%. The holding were 241,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 22,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $336.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 7,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $196.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 150.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 58,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 112,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 41,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The sale prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30. The sale prices were between $83.3 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $87.95.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.48 and $146.7, with an estimated average price of $124.69.