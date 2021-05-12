Palladiem, Llc Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, ARK Innovation ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

- New Purchases: SHV, SCHF, IBUY, IHI, LOW, EWZ,
- Added Positions: GEM, IUSB, IEI, JPST, ANGL, MNA, ACWV, QUAL,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, MCHI, EWT, EWY, MSFT, INDA, IWF, QLTA, SPHD, AAPL, GOOG, SPY, GOOGL, NVO, AMZN, V, MBB, FB, TSM, SE,
- Sold Out: GLDM, FIVG, AAXJ, QAI, CSM, QTWO, ARWR, RARE, ITOT, CRM,
These are the top 5 holdings of PALLADIEM, LLC
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 124,741 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 79,638 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.75%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 241,463 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 83,405 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 214,919 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.44%. The holding were 124,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.86%. The holding were 241,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 22,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $336.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 7,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $196.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)
Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 150.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 58,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 112,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 41,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86.Sold Out: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)
Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The sale prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16.Sold Out: ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM)
Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30. The sale prices were between $83.3 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $87.95.Sold Out: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.48 and $146.7, with an estimated average price of $124.69.
