Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connecticut+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,790,086 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,575,345 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 239,987 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.22%
  4. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 627,432 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 651,864 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.65%. The holding were 1,790,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 627,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $317.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 121,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $374.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 153,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 166,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 452,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7785.83%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 864,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.22%. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $211.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 239,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 153.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.220200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 588,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5442.26%. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $82.42, with an estimated average price of $78.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.060500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 122,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.58%. The purchase prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $262.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 62,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 49.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $60.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 247,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider