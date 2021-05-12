Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: IEFA, RTX, QQQ, VOO, IWD, SPYG, SLYG, RPG, AMJ, FIXD, TRV, HTA, BR, TRMB, LW, FRC, MO, TSCO, TGT, SGEN, ROK, BKNG, ILMN, LHX, EW, DHI, CEVA, BMY, AME,
- Added Positions: VEU, VOT, DON, IXP, IYH, ICF, QUAL, IVW, SPY, VTI, SMG, XLK, JKL, TOTL, VEEV, MA, GOOGL, APD, CHD, AAPL, APH, XLV, VTV, XLF, SHW, COST, GPN, MCD, NKE, NOC, PFE, PG, CRM, BSV, SWKS, DIS, USA, LULU, V, ZTS, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: VBR, UNH, CARR, APPS, VNQ, AMGN, BRK.B, ESGE, CSCO, VV, BA, DVY, VZ, PEP, INTC, TSLA, DEW, XLI, SPGI, JNJ, MMM, HUBB, HEI, GE, CL, CI, CVX, A, ADBE, ACN, ABT,
- Sold Out: IEMG, IJR, IJH, VEA, VO, VOOV, DTD, IWR, SPYV, SLYV, HDV, IOO, DGRO, IJT, IVV, SDY, RSP, JPM, MDY, DES, IDU, TDIV, EFAV, IVE, MDYG, IJK, FDL, PFF, VOE, SRPT, HYLS, AGG, NIO, BND, SGT, USMV, SWK, HIG, ADSK,
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,790,086 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,575,345 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 239,987 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.22%
- Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 627,432 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 651,864 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54%
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.65%. The holding were 1,790,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 627,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $317.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 121,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $374.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 153,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 166,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 452,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7785.83%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 864,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.22%. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $211.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 239,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 153.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.220200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 588,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5442.26%. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $82.42, with an estimated average price of $78.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.060500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 122,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.58%. The purchase prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $262.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 62,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 49.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $60.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 247,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63.
