Weik Investment Services Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Tiffany, Discovery Inc, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: FIS, LMT, SCHA, WBA,
- Added Positions: AMZN, VZ, WMT, KO, VCSH, SCZ, FB, VCIT, VIG, GOOG, SCHB, IVV, UL, MCD, SCHD, PG, CVS, BOND, BSV, PEP, VWO, TDY, PFE, AAPL, SCHE, COST, LSXMK, T, SCHP, DLTR, USB,
- Reduced Positions: BA, XRAY, POOL, BRK.B, IAC, GPN, FOX, AMLP, MMM, MSGS, MLM, INTC, CTAS, TRV, BF.B, MSGE, SCHX, GE, XEC, ACN,
- Sold Out: TIF, DISCK, KMPR, TDOC,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,378 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,885 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 106,895 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 152,851 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,761 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
Weik Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $145.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Weik Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Weik Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $97.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Weik Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Weik Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 117.17%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Weik Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 268.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Weik Investment Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $73.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Weik Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Weik Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Weik Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Weik Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)
Weik Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Weik Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of WEIK INVESTMENT SERVICES INC. Also check out:
