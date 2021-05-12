Weik Investment Services Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Tiffany, Discovery Inc, Boeing Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Weik Investment Services Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Tiffany, Discovery Inc, Boeing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wyomissing, PA, based Investment company Weik Investment Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells Tiffany, Discovery Inc, Boeing Co, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Kemper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weik Investment Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Weik Investment Services Inc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEIK INVESTMENT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weik+investment+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEIK INVESTMENT SERVICES INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,378 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,885 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  3. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 106,895 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  4. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 152,851 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,761 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Weik Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $145.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Weik Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Weik Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $97.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Weik Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Weik Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 117.17%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Weik Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 268.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Weik Investment Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $73.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Weik Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Weik Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Weik Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Weik Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Weik Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Weik Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEIK INVESTMENT SERVICES INC. Also check out:

1. WEIK INVESTMENT SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEIK INVESTMENT SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEIK INVESTMENT SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEIK INVESTMENT SERVICES INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider