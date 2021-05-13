Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. Buys Frontdoor Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, GameStop Corp, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, 3M Co

New Purchases: FTDR, STZ, ANET, GOOGL,

Investment company Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Frontdoor Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, GameStop Corp, Arista Networks Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, 3M Co, Columbia Banking System Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 85,307 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 56,825 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 11,409 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 68,592 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 28,870 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Frontdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $229.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 4,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $315.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in GameStop Corp by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 57.15%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $317.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $35.16 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $43.59.