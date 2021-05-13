Logo
Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. Buys Frontdoor Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, GameStop Corp, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, 3M Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Frontdoor Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, GameStop Corp, Arista Networks Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, 3M Co, Columbia Banking System Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairbanks+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 85,307 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  2. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 56,825 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 11,409 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
  4. Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 68,592 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 28,870 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
New Purchase: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Frontdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $229.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 4,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $315.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GameStop Corp (GME)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in GameStop Corp by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 57.15%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $317.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $35.16 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $43.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
